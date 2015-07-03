Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Jason Vargas threw a 40-pitch simulated game Thursday with no problems.

Vargas has not pitched since June 8 because of a left flexor strain.

“It was very encouraging,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Vargas’ simulated game. “He looked good. His fastball had life to it and the command was pretty good. We’re over the hump with him, I hope.”

Vargas has been on the disabled list twice this season and had made only eight starts. He is 5-2 with a 4.10 ERA.

“Next step with him will be a 60-pitch sim game Tuesday,” Yost said. “He will throw his regular side in between. And we’ll evaluate after that.”

With no setbacks, Vargas could be ready to rejoin the rotation soon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-32

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 4-1, 3.19 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 6-5, 5.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who is on the disabled list with ulnar neuritis, threw 84 pitches, 46 for strikes, in 5 1/3 innings in a rehab start and loss Wednesday for Triple-A Omaha against New Orleans. He allowed one run on three hits, while walking three and striking out four. He will likely need another rehab start before returning to the Kansas City rotation. “He was good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “His fastball was between 97 and 100 (mile per hour), good curveball, threw some good changeups. He still experienced just a little bit of sensation in his thumb, but it went away real quick. So that’s a good sign. He’ll throw a side with Dave (Eiland) and then we’ll determine if we want to send him out for another rehab start or not.”

--1B Eric Hosmer, who sat out the three-game series at Houston with a right ring finger sprain, returned to the lineup. “I wouldn’t say it’s 100 percent, but it’s definitely feeling a lot better,” Hosmer said. “It’s feeling better and better every day. It’s tough when you want to be out there playing and you have to sit and watch from the dugout.” Hosmer tested his finger with some swings against LHP Jason Vargas in a simulated game. “It’s good to have that big bat back in the lineup,” Yost said. Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a bunt single, a walk and a strikeout.

--3B Mike Moustakas beat the Twins shift with a bunt single down the third base line in the first inning. That snapped an 0-for-14 stretch.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie is coming off a victory at Seattle, holding the Mariners to two runs and seven hits, while striking out a season high season. He is 9-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 17 games, including 15 starts, against the Twins. He lost April 22 to the Twins, yielding three runs over five innings.

--RHP Chris Young allowed six hits, including two doubles and a triple, walked one and threw three wild pitches, but held the Twins to one run in 5 1/3 innings and wound up taking the loss. This is the fifth time in his career Young has lost a start when allowing one earned run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did a good job of running up his pitch count (114). He was just on top of his game. He was just outstanding.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on Twins RHP Kyle Gibson after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 26 and July 1.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2 and will throw a 60-pitch simulated game July 7.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson