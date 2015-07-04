Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Christian Colon became an overnight star in the Royals’ wild wild-card victory over the Athletics last September.

Colon drove in the tying run in the 12th inning with an infield single, stole a base and scored the winning run.

On Friday, the Royals optioned Colon to Triple-A Omaha. Colon, 25, had been used sparingly this season and was hitting .244, playing in just 29 of 76 games and having only 78 at-bats.

“It’s really tough on a young player to sit on the bench and not get much playing time,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “So we thought it would be a good time to send CC down, let him play for a couple of weeks, that way if we have an injury or have someone go down in the field, he’s going to be ready to go.”

Colon was the fifth player picked in the 2010 draft after playing at Cal State Fullerton.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-5, 3.81 ERA) at Royals (RHP Joe Blanton, 2-1, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Blanton is coming off a rough start, allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss Monday at Houston. It was his sixth career start of less than three innings.

--RHP Wade Davis picked up a victory Friday with a spotless 10th inning. Davis has a 0.26 ERA, allowing 16 hits in 34 innings, while striking out 39. He has permitted one earned run.

--INF Dusty Coleman, who combined to hit .303 with a .852 OPS this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, made his big league debut Friday. Coleman, however, was out at the plate in a rundown in the ninth inning. “It’s my fault,” Coleman said. He acknowledged he should have not stopped but “run full speed” to the plate, forcing the Twins to make a play.

--CF Lorenzo Cain stroked three hits, drove in a run and scored two runs, including the game-winner in the 10th. Cain hiked his average to .305.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the situation, ninth inning, winning run, you’ve got to put the pressure on and make them make the play. I wish I would have stayed with that.” -- Royals INF Dusty Coleman, who was trapped in a rundown Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 26 and July 1.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2 and will throw a 60-pitch simulated game July 7.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson