Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Veteran right-hander Joe Blanton was solid for his first two Royals starts, but mediocre in his past two.

Blanton, 35, pitched himself out of the rotation after permitting nine runs on 14 hits and four walks in 7 2/3 innings in his most recent starts, losses to the Twins and Astros.

Blanton gave up three runs in the first inning, including two on his first four pitches Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota. Blanton survived for five innings, but did not survive keeping his rotation spot.

Blanton goes back to the bullpen after four starts.

Right-hander Yordano “Ace” Ventura was pulled from making a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Omaha and will throw a bullpen session, instead, at Kauffman Stadium.

That means Ventura, who is on the disabled list with ulnar nerve inflammation, will be activated and start Thursday.

“He’ll be ready to go 100 pitches,” said Yost, whose team will play a doubleheader against the Rays Tuesday after Monday’s game was rained out. “It’s not like we’re bringing him back short if we decide to go that route.”

More decisions will face the Royals on their rotation in the next couple of weeks. Beyond Ventura coming off the disabled list, left-hander Jason Vargas and right-hander Kris Medlen, who is rehabbing in the minors, will likely be ready to pitch soon if they have no setbacks.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 0-0, 7.71 ERA and RHP Matt Andriese, 3-2, 3.24 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 7-4, 2.64 ERA and RHP Edinson Volquez, 8-4, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young will make his 18th appearance and 12th start. He lost 2-0 to the Twins in his previous start, allowing a run on six hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He is 1-2 against the Rays, surrendering 12 runs over 14 innings.

--RHP Edinson Volquez is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA against the Rays in three starts. He got a no-decision in a July 1 start at Houston, allowing five runs on eight hits, including a pair of home runs, in five innings, while walking one and striking out eight.

--3B Chelsor Cuthbert, who was hitting .256 with 14 doubles and eight home runs in 76 games with Triple-A Omaha, was called up Tuesday when 3B Mike Moustakas was placed on the family emergency leave list. Cuthbert, 22, would become the 14th player from Nicaragua to play in the majors when he debuts.

--RHP Aaron Brooks, who was 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 14 games, including 13 starts, will be the Royals 26th man for the doubleheader. Brooks appeared in two Kansas City games earlier this season and had a 6.23 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jason Frasor was designated for assignment. He has a 1.54 ERA and 18 strikeouts with the Royals this year in 23 1/3 innings.

--OF Paulo Orlando was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Monday along with 3B Chelsor Cuthbert. Orlando had been sent down to Omaha on May 30 but he has a .241 average with one homer and seven RBIs with the Royals this year. Manager Ned Yost said the club “needed another outfielder” after CF Lorenzo Cain reinjured his left hamstring Sunday. The hamstring has been bothering Cain for several days.

--3B Mike Moustakas was placed on the bereavement list Monday. He had left the game in the sixth inning Sunday due to a family emergency.

--1B Eric Hosmer’s average dipped from .300 to .286 after hitting .209 with no extra-base hits and two RBIs in his previous 11 games. Hosmer, however, delivered a walk-off RBI double Sunday. It was Hosmer’s sixth career walk-off hit and his first since June 12, 2013 against the Tigers.

--RHP Edinson Volquez starts the series opener Monday against the Rays. He is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA with three quality starts against Tampa Bay. He has held the Rays to a .176 average. Volquez is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA in eight Kauffman Stadium starts this season.

--LHP Danny Duffy limited the Twins to two runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings, while walking three and striking out one. It was Duffy’s first quality start since April 30 against the Tigers.

--RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura was pulled from making a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Omaha and will throw a bullpen session, instead, at Kauffman Stadium. Manager Ned Yost acknowledged Ventura is in the mix to start Thursday. He threw 84 pitches for the Storm Chasers in his previous start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels like I‘m back.” -- Royals LHP Danny Duffy, limited the Twins to two runs in his third start after coming off the disabled with biceps tendinitis.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 26 and July 1. He will throw a bullpen session July 6, and he could start for the Royals on July 9.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2 and will throw a 60-pitch simulated game July 7.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Chelsor Cuthbert

3B Mike Moustakas (bereavement list)

INF Dusty Coleman

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando