Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals had no walk-off victories until Friday.

Then they had three in four games.

On Friday, they topped the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in 10 innings with center fielder Lorenzo Cain coming home on a fielder’s choice by Jarrod Dyson.

On Sunday, first baseman Eric Hosmer’s ninth-inning double scored Cain. It was Hosmer’s sixth career walk-off hit, but his first since June 12, 2013, against the Detroit Tigers.

Rookie center fielder Paulo Orlando, who was just recalled Monday from Triple-A Omaha, hit a walk-off grand slam to beat the Rays 9-5 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

“Your first thought is, boom, he’s got it in the air,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Second thought is that ball’s getting out of here.”

Orlando smashed a 1-0 Brad Boxberger changeup into the Royals’ bullpen.

“We got that first walk-off out of our way, now we’re kinda rolling with it,” closer Greg Holland said.

The reason it was a walk-off was because Holland could not hold a one-run lead in the ninth, only his second blown save of the season, but he claimed the victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-33

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-5, 2.18 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 6-5, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas was scheduled to throw a 60-pitch simulated game Tuesday, but that was pushed back a day because of the Royals’ day-night doubleheader. Vargas is on the disabled list with a left arm flexor strain.

--OF Lorenzo Cain, bothered by a sore hamstring, was held out of both games of the doubleheader Tuesday. Cain, who was voted to start in the All-Star Game, went 6-for-14 in the series against the Twins and scored the winning run Friday and Sunday.

--OF Paulo Orlando, who was recalled Monday from Triple-A Omaha, hit a ninth-inning, tiebreaking grand slam in the opener Tuesday. “First grand slam of my life,” Orlando said. It was the Royals’ fifth walk-off grand slam and the first since Justin Maxwell hit one Sept. 22, 2013, against the Rangers. The others: Cookie Rojas, May 28, 1974, vs. Orioles; Rey Palacios, May 14, 1990, vs. Red Sox; and Joe Randa, May, 16, 2001, vs. Rays.

--LF Alex Gordon went 7-for-9 with six RBIs in the doubleheader, hiking his batting average 18 points to .280. In the nightcap, he had his 10th career four-hit game and his first since May 28, 2014, against the Orioles.

--RHP Chris Young allowed four runs on five hits, including two home runs, walked one and struck out five in six-plus innings during a no-decision in the opener of the doubleheader Tuesday. “It’s a funny game,” Young said. “I feel like I made more good pitches today than maybe a couple of other starts where the results were a little better, but just ultimately happy we won.”

--RHP Aaron Brooks, who was 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) for Triple-A Omaha, was called up to be the Royals’ 26th man for the doubleheader Tuesday. He didn’t appear in either game. Brooks pitched in two Kansas City games earlier this season and had a 6.23 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “First grand slam of my life.” -- CF Paulo Orlando, whose blast gave the Royals a walk-off win in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. Kansas City beat Tampa Bay in the nightcap to complete a sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 26 and July 1. He might start for the Royals on July 9.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2, and he will throw a 60-pitch simulated game July 8.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29 and July 5. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Brooks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas (bereavement list)

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando