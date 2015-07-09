Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

Royals could be without LF Gordon for months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals are likely to be without All-Star and Gold Glove left-fielder Alex Gordon for a while -- possibly a long while.

Gordon injured his left groin in the fourth inning chasing a Logan Forsythe fly ball. Gordon lay on the warning track for about three minutes as Forsythe circled the bases.

Manager Ned Yost, team physician Dr. Vincent Key and a trainer rushed to the injured Gordon, who told them he heard something pop. He was carted off the field.

A MRI did not reveal the muscle had detached from the bone.

Yost acknowledged Gordon could be out for months. Whether he returns before September is questionable.

Yost said he would platoon Jarrod Dyson and rookie Paulo Orlando in left in Gordon’s absence.

Also, anticipate general manager Dayton Moore to look long and hard to trade for an outfielder to add some punch to the lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-33

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 4-4, 3.21 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-6, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas threw a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday and could be set to return to the Royals’ rotation soon after the All-Star break. Manager Ned Yost said Vargas looked “great” and “ready.” The next step for Vargas will be a rehab start Monday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas against Midland. Vargas, who went on the 15-day disabled list retro to June 9 with a left flexor strain, is 5-2 with a 4.10 ERA in eight starts.

--LF Alex Gordon will likely be out several weeks after suffering a left groin injury in the fourth inning Wednesday. A MRI did not reveal the muscle had detached from the bone.

--RHP Joe Blanton was brought in for an inning of work in the ninth before his scheduled start Saturday. Blanton, however, retired only one of the four Rays hitters he faced, giving up three hits, including a Rene Rivera home run, and was replaced by closer RHP Greg Holland. Manager Ned Yost said RHP Chris Young, who started the first game of the doubleheader Tuesday, would be brought back on three days rest and start Saturday instead of Blanton.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha Wednesday after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings and picking up the victory in the second game of the doubleheader against the Rays. Finnegan, a 2014 first-round pick, allowed just 10 hits in 20 1/3 innings, but walked 11.

--RHP Aaron Brooks, who was the 26th man for the Tuesday doubleheader, was kept on the 25-man roster Wednesday. Brooks, who is 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA with Triple-A Omaha, will likely be optioned Thursday to the Storm Chasers when RHP Yordano Ventura comes off the disabled list.

--RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura, who has been on the disabled list after a June 12 start at St. Louis with an ulnar nerve inflammation, will come off the disabled list Thursday and start against the Rays. He has a 3.27 ERA in two no-decision starts against Tampa Bay.

--OF Lorenzo Cain, who had not played since Sunday because of a tender hamstring, returned to the lineup Wednesday. “It felt good enough to go in one of the games yesterday,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Cain stroked three hits, including a home run and double, and drove in three runs in the 9-7 victory over the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Doctors didn’t feel like it was detached from the bone, which is a good thing. We’ll just have to see.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after All-Star LF Alex Gordon was carted off the field with a left groin injury Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin injury) will likely be out several weeks after getting injured July 8.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 26 and July 1. He will come off the disabled list July 9.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2, and he threw a 60-pitch simulated game July 8. He will make a rehab start July 13 for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29 and July 5. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Aaron Brooks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas (bereavement list)

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando