Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was not the worst of news, but it certainly was not the best for the Kansas City Royals.

All-Star left fielder Alex Gordon will be out eight weeks with a grade-two plus left groin strain.

”It’s obviously tough,“ Gordon said. ”I never want to be out for a certain time. You’re kind of thinking (before) you get the MRI -- three weeks, four weeks, maybe five. Then, to put it back to eight weeks obviously it’s frustrating.

“But I‘m going to do everything I can to hopefully make it back quicker. If that happens, great. That’s my goal now, to rehab the best way I can and get back as quickly as possible.”

Gordon had to be carted off the field Wednesday in the fourth inning when he injured the groin and was on the warning track for about three minutes after chasing second baseman Logan Forsythe’s fly.

“It’s better than it could have been,” Yost said. “If it was up higher in his leg, it might have required surgery. This does not, which is a good thing. We’re just going to have to evaluate it as we go along to see exactly how long it’s going to be.”

Yost was uncertain if Gordon would be sidelined eight weeks before resuming baseball activities or eight weeks until he returned to the lineup. Even in the best case scenario, Yost would unlikely to write Gordon’s name in the lineup before early September.

“Every player on our team looks up to Alex Gordon,” Yost said. “He provides that very quiet leadership and that confidence. Everybody in that locker room knows what he means to this team and this organization and this city. But we’ve got a locker room full of those guys.”

Gordon arrived on crutches in the clubhouse.

Yost said he plans to platoon left-handed hitting Jarrod Dyson and right-handed hitting Paul Orlando in left field during Gordon’s absence.

”Both of those guys bring energy every day,“ Yost said. ”They can provide that spark and both of those guys can handle it well out there.

“We have the ability to cover certain issues and certain injuries. If they start to pile up on you it presents more of a problem. I think we have enough quality players that we can cover this.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-33

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 6-4, 3.59 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duff, 2-4, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who had not pitched since June 12 because of an ulnar nerve inflammation, came off the disabled list Thursday and started against the Rays. He yielded three runs on four hits, three walks and two sacrifice flies, throwing 88 pitches. He needed 38 pitches in the fifth when the Rays scored all their runs. “Fatigue didn’t enter into it,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He threw a lot of pitches. A lot of times when you get into a crisis inning, and you’ve got to spend a lot of energy to get out of it, like he did in the fifth inning, you’re pretty much done for the day.”

--RHP Aaron Brooks, who had been with the club the previous three games but did not pitch, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Brooks has a 6.23 ERA in two relief appearances this season for the Royals.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan, who was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Omaha, was recalled Thursday. Finnegan picked up a win in the second game of the doubleheader Tuesday and sent out after it. He worked a scoreless inning Thursday, although he walked one and gave up a hit.

--LF Alex Gordon was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a Grade 2-plus left groin strain. Gordon will likely be out eight weeks. Manager Ned Yost plans to platoon Jarrod Dyson and rookie Paulo Orlando in left while Gordon is on the shelf.

--CF Lorenzo Cain hit his eighth home run in the first inning, which is a career best. He hit seven last season. Cain is 10-for-20 with seven runs, two home runs and eight RBIs on this homestand. He was also ejected Thursday for the second time this season for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout. ”We (plate umpire Chris Segal) were arguing a little bit back and forth on whether it was a strike or a ball,“ Cain said. ”I told him I was going to look at the video and I’d let him know if it was a ball or a strike. That’s what I did. He said. “OK.’ I went down and looked at the video. As I was walking to get my glove to go to the outfield, I said, ‘it was a ball.’ I guess he didn’t like that, threw me out.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We do have a confident team. We feel like we can get through these types of things. (LF Jarrod) Dyson makes the start in left field and probably makes the most incredible play we’ve seen all year.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after Dyson replaced All-Star LF Alex Gordon, who is out two months with a groin injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 26 and July 1. He came off the disabled list and started July 9.

--LF Alex Gordon (Grade 2-plus groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. It is anticipated he will be out eight weeks.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2, and he threw a 60-pitch simulated game July 8. He will make a rehab start July 13 for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29 and July 5. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas (bereavement list)

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando