Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas went from being demoted in late May 2014 to Triple-A Omaha and hitting a tepid .212 in 140 big league games last season, to an All-Star in 2015.

Moustakas won the Final Vote to become the seventh Royal selected to the All-Star Game, although left fielder Alex Gordon won’t play because of an injury.

Moustakas was baffled by the defensive infield shifts used against him last year and worked during the winter and spring training to hit the ball all over the field, not just pull it.

“I knew I was a good hitter,” Moustakas said. “I knew that I could hit. I changed my mindset and swallowed my pride. Take those singles and take those bunts down the third-base line for hits and get on base for the guys behind me. Lorenzo Cain, Kendrys (Morales), Hoz (Eric Hosmer), you know, those guys are capable of hitting it out of the park and I‘m just trying to do my job and find a way to get on base and let those guys drive me in, so it works for now.”

Moustakas does not think he is limited to being a punch-and-Judy hitter.

“I still think I’ve got some pop,” he said. “I can pop one here or there, but I’d rather hit .300, around .300, with 10 homers than .212 with 15 homers. It really wasn’t that hard a decision to make.”

Moustakas had missed the previous four games while on the bereavement/family medical emergency list.

”It’s always nice to come back to the family,“ Moustakas said. ”These guys are my brothers. It’s always nice to come back here and get some support from them.

“It’s time to go back to playing baseball and take my mind off everything else. My mom’s sick and that’s kind of as far as I really want to take it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-33

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 9-5, 3.38 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 7-4, 2.89 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Moustakas was reinstated after missing four days on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. He also learned he was voted to the All-Star Game on Friday by the fans. “The best fans in baseball,” Moustakas said. “They proved that in the voting and again with the second voting. They’ve been with me the whole way. I knew a lot of votes were going to come my way. These people are amazing. It’s an exciting time to be a Royal. I‘m just happy I get to put this uniform on every day and play in front of these fans.”

--1B Eric Hosmer went 4-for-4 for his seventh career game with at least four hits. The previous was July 1, 2014, at Minnesota. He also has a five-hit game on Sept. 20, 2011. “A four-hit game is big for anybody,” Hosmer said. “I’ll definitely take it. It feels good. It’s big for me. It’s been a tough homestand. You get a night like this is really big. As long as we keep winning, that’s the name of the game.”

--RHP Chris Young will be starting on three days’ rest on Saturday against the Blue Jays. He is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 17 innings in his previous three starts on three days’ rest.

--C Salvador Perez hit his 15th home run in the eighth inning. Seven of his home runs have come in the seventh inning or later. His 15 home runs lead all big league catchers.

--INF Cheslor Cuthbert was optioned to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. He had five hits in 15 at-bats in four games for the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I thought he threw the ball great to get us through six scoreless. He made big pitches when he needed to. His command was off a little bit. -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on starter Danny Duffy, who pitched six shutout innings on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 26 and July 1. He was activated July 9.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2, and he threw a 60-pitch simulated game July 8. He will make a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29 and July 5. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando