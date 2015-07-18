Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- An online gaming site on Friday listed Kansas City as the favorite to win the 2015 World Series.

The Royals aren’t giving it any attention.

Kansas City may have the American’s League’s top record as the second half of the season commenced on Friday, but the Royals still have plenty of concerns to resolve before any postseason run.

“I don’t think we’ve really been firing on all cylinders for the most part, even though we’ve been very productive as a team,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said on Friday. “We’ve got to continue to get our starting pitching straightened out. We’ve had some inconsistencies with Ventura (Yordano), Duffy (Danny), Horgy on the DL twice.”

The Royals are also looking for better offensive production, especially with the continued absence of left fielder Alex Gordon.

“We need to get them back to where they were last year,” Yost added. “Losing Gordy we got to continue to pick up spots offensively. The bullpen and defense have been dynamic. No improvement needed there.”

Kansas City opened the season’s second half on Friday with a day-night doubleheader split with the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Royals were listed as 6-1 World Series favorites, moving ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals, both now 8-1 according to the online gaming site Bovada.

Friday’s afternoon clash -- played in hot, sticky conditions -- was a makeup from an April rainout. The evening game was the regularly scheduled match in what was originally a three-game weekend series.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-5, 5.36 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 4-9, 3.69 ERA)

--RHP Chris Young (8-5) scattered two runs on three hits, struck out four and walked four in a five-inning outing. He’s now 4-1 on the road this season and has held opponents to a .167 (27-for-162).

--RHP Edinson Volquez (8-5) suffered his first loss since June 5 as he gave up two runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out three. “Volky threw the ball well,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “I thought actually Volky had his best stuff that he’s had in his last three or four starts.” He fell to 3-3 on the road this season and 1-2 against the White Sox in 2015.

--RHP Greg Holland picked up his 20th save of the season after working a scoreless ninth. He allowed one baserunner -- on a single. Holland has now converted 14 of his last 15 save opportunities and has held opponents to a .168 (16-for-95) batting average.

--CF Lorenzo Cain is now batting .345 (30-for-87) with nine doubles and 14 RBIs in day games this season. He was 3-for-8 in Friday’s two games and is hitting .405 in July. He’s hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

--LHP John Lamb was called up from Triple-A Omaha as the 26th man for Friday’s split doubleheader. He is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA for the Storm Chasers.

--3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a fifth-inning home run in the first game and is now batting .318 (47-for-148) on the road with six home runs compared to .277 (43-for-155) with two home runs at home this season. Moustakas didn’t start the second game as Dusty Coleman stepped in for the first time since July 5.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie (7-5, 5.36 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season and first against Chicago on Saturday. He’s 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA in his last three outings -- all quality starts. Guthrie is 4-3 with a 7.40 ERA in eight road starts, a statistic skewed by 11 earned runs allowed in one-plus inning against the Yankees on May 25.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Volky threw the ball well. I thought actually Volky had his best stuff that he’s had in his last three or four starts.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after RHP Edinson Volquez suffered his first loss since June 5 as he gave up two runs on eight hits Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29, July 5 and July 10. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Northwest Arkansas on July 15.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2, and he threw a 60-pitch simulated game July 8. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP John Lamb

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando