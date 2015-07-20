Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Ned Yost knew his bullpen was overflowing with talent, but the Kansas City Royals’ manager found out just how deep the well goes this weekend at U.S. Cellular Field.

Despite uncharacteristic hiccups Saturday by hard throwing right-handers Kelvin Herrera and Greg Holland that led to a 13-inning game, the Royals’ relief staff was the main reason Kansas City won two of the first three games against the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals’ bullpen was already the envy of baseball coming into the season, but it’s gotten even deeper with pitchers who have closing experience, blazing fastballs and Yost’s trust.

“We had a dominant bullpen last year, but we’re stronger this year because we have the ability to mix and match and keep guys fresher, with (Ryan Madson), (Franklin Morales) and (Luke Hochevar),” Yost said. “We had Herrera, Wade Davis and (Holland) and not a lot of backup there (last year), but now if we use Wade two days in a row, we can interchange with (Hochevar) and Madson. We’ve just got so many quality interchangeable pieces down there. It gives us a little bit of an advantage.”

Opposing managers might say it’s more than just a little advantage.

The Royals had already shortened games by trying to get a lead by the seventh inning for the trip of Herrera, Davis and Holland. Now it’s a race to get a lead through the just first five innings.

Hochevar, who missed all of last season because of Tommy John surgery, appears back to top form. Madson converted a save Saturday in the marathon 13-inning game and right-hander Joe Blanton earned his first career save Sunday in the Royals’ 4-1 win in the series finale.

Right-hander Yohan Pino was recalled Sunday, and right-hander Chris Medlen is set to come off the 60-day disabled list Monday to give Yost yet another quality relief option.

“What you’ve got is you can say you’ve got three legitimate closers on the back end of the bullpen, plus (Hochevar) can do it and so can Madson,” Yost said. “When you’ve got five guys who could conceivably close for a major league team in your bullpen’s back end, it’s a nice thing to have as a manager.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 7-3, 2.11 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 4-6, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (4-6, 4.73) will start for the Royals on Monday in a series-opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be Ventura’s fifth interleague start this season and 14th of his career. Ventura hasn’t made a start since July 9, prior to the All-Star break. He picked up a win against the Tampa Bay Rays in his first outing after coming off the 15-day disabled list. Ventura allowed three runs on four hits and walked three in the five-inning performance. He’s never faced the Pirates.

--LHP Danny Duffy provided some welcome relief for a taxed Royals bullpen Sunday in the Royals’ 4-1 victory to conclude a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Duffy threw a career-high of eight-plus innings, allowed one run and struck out four. He walked only one and tied his season high with 113 pitches. “It was extremely important,” manager Ned Yost said. “You want to go as deep into the game as you possibly can and for him to get us through eight innings before giving up a run was unbelievable.”

--LHP Brandon Finnegan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday to make room for RHP Yohan Pino. Finnegan threw two scoreless innings during Kansas City’s 13-inning victory Saturday and was credited with the win. Manager Ned Yost said Finnegan was likely ticketed for the minors Monday anyway, to make room for the return of RHP Kris Medlen from the 60-day disabled list. The move was made a day earlier to help the beleaguered bullpen get a day off.

--RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday and was available out of the bullpen for manager Ned Yost. After a doubleheader Friday and a 13-inning game Saturday that required seven relief pitchers, the Royals’ bullpen was taxed heavily. Pino and RHP Joe Blanton were the first two relievers available. Yost said Pino’s ability to handle multiple innings was the primary reason he was recalled. Pino is 5-3 with a 5.16 ER for Omaha this season and has started nine games.

--RHP Kris Medlen is expected to be activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday for the Royals and will work out of the bullpen in long relief situations. Medlen hasn’t pitched since 2013 for the Atlanta Braves because of the second Tommy John surgery of his career. He went 15-12 with a 3.11 ERA as a starter in 2013 for the Braves.

--RHP Joe Blanton recorded the first save of his career Sunday in the Royals’ 4-1 victory at the Chicago White Sox. After starter Danny Duffy allowed a solo home run by 3B Tyler Saladino to start the ninth, Blanton was summoned from the bullpen and retired the heart of the White Sox’s lineup in order. Blanton (2-2, 4.37 ERA) was the only Royals reliever not to pitch Saturday in a 13-inning game, so he and RHP Yohan Pino were the only options for manager Ned Yost on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve thought about how bad we’ve needed an efficient start before, and I tried to pitch to that so much that I overdid it. Today I just tried to execute. I‘m finally starting to learn that when you have the best defense in the league behind you, all you’ve got to do is execute.” -- Royals LHP Danny Duffy, after throwing a career-high 8-plus innings in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29, July 5 and July 10. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Northwest Arkansas on July 15. He is likely to come off the 60-day disabled list July 20.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2, and he threw a 60-pitch simulated game July 8. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando