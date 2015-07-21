Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kris Medlen is back -- and in the bullpen.

Medlen, who missed last season after having his second Tommy John surgery in March 2014, was activated by the Kansas City Royals on Monday after six minor league rehab starts.

Before the night was over, Medlen was needed when Royals starter Yordano Ventura was pulled in the fifth. Medlen threw 52 pitches, 37 for strikes, while allowing four runs on four hits and striking out four in 3 1/3 innings during Kansas City’s 10-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

”He’s worked so hard to get back from the second Tommy John surgery and the rehab,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”It took about a year and a half to get through it. He provides depth down there. He’s a really good big league pitcher.

“He’s got what we call pitch-ability. He commands the baseball well. He changes speeds extremely well. He’s a nice guy to have down in the ‘pen right now.”

Medlen had not pitched in the majors since Sept. 27, 2013, with the Atlanta Braves. Was he relieved to get this one out of the way?

”I guess so,“ he said. ”I guess having a few years in the big leagues, the game didn’t speed up on me at all, which was the most exciting part. I‘m real energetic, and a lot of times I’ll get the ball and go, get the ball and go.

“I feel like I did a better job of kind of controlling myself and not losing myself in the moment. I kept giving them runs.”

While Medlen, who won 15 games as a Braves starter in 2013, is in the bullpen for now, that could change. Yost said Medlen’s arrival gives the Royals seven starters.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 13-3, 2.30 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 5-2, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura was battered again Monday. He surrendered six runs on 10 hits, including four doubles, and a walk in four-plus innings. He is 4-7 with a 5.19 ERA. Will Ventura, the Royals’ Opening Day starter, remain in the rotation? “We don’t talk about things like that after a game,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’re continuing to evaluate what we’re going to do.”

--LHP Jason Vargas, who has not pitched since June 8 due to a left arm flexor strain, is scheduled to come off the disabled list for a start Tuesday against the Pirates. Manager Ned Yost said the club will use a six-man rotation the next week, but then go back to a five-man rotation, so somebody will be leaving it soon.

--DH Kendrys Morales drove in three runs with a home run and a groundout. That escalated his RBI count to 65, which tops the American League.

--SS Alcides Escobar stroked two hits. He leads the majors with 25 hits in July. He is one ahead of teammate CF Lorenzo Cain and Pirates 2B Neil Walker.

--RHP Kris Medlen, who had a second Tommy John surgery in spring training 2014 and hadn’t pitched in the majors since, was activated from the disabled list Monday. He immediately saw action as a reliever, allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Medlen was 10-1 as a part-time starter for the Atlanta Braves in 2012 and was 15-12 in 31 starts in 2013. He then underwent elbow surgery in March 2014.

--RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, clearing a roster spot for the return of RHP Kris Medlen from the disabled list. He was 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in seven games (one start) for Kansas City this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just struggled with command. He was behind in the count a lot. Then pitches caught the big part of the plate. His stuff was good.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Yordano Ventura, who was hit hard Monday in the Royals’ 10-7 loss to the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29, July 5 and July 10. He pitched for Northwest Arkansas on July 15. He was activated July 20.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27. He threw a 40-pitch simulated game July 2, and he threw a 60-pitch simulated game July 8. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13, and he is scheduled to be activated July 21.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando