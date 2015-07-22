Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yordano Ventura could not have ended 2014 any better, but his 2015 has been erratic.

Ventura threw seven scoreless innings to beat the San Francisco Giants in Game 6 of the World Series. He went 7-2 with a 2.63 ERA in his final dozen starts of the regular season to complete his rookie year with a 14-10 record and 3.20 ERA.

”With the way he finished the year off, you go back home and you kind of analyze and say, ‘boy, I did really, really good this year. Can you imagine if I try harder, how much better I can do,'“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”And that never works.

“You have to get to that point where you understand who you are and what you are and compete within those confines and that’s where your consistency starts to develop.”

Ventura has been consistently inconsistent this season. After allowing six runs on 10 hits and a walk in four innings, plus one batter, in a 10-7 loss Monday to the Pirates, the Royals sent Ventura back to Triple-A Omaha Tuesday.

“It’s not going to hurt him to go down and get some consistency starts under his belt, have some success and be ready to come back and help us win,” Yost said.

Ventura was optioned with a 4-7 record and a 5.19 ERA. He has allowed 78 hits, walked 52 and hit four batters in 76 1/3 innings.

“He tries to do a little bit more than he’s capable of doing,” Yost said. “Once he gets the feeling of staying within himself and just letting his good stuff work for him and locating it, he’s going to be back where he was last year.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 6-3, 4.34 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 8-5, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas exited after only 26 pitches and facing only six batters Tuesday with elbow discomfort. It was Vargas’ first start since June 8 and coming off the disabled list. “It was pain,” Vargas said. “It didn’t feel good by any means. I just knew I wasn’t able to make any more pitches. The last two were pretty uncomfortable.” Manager Ned Yost said he would not speculate on the seriousness of Vargas’ injury until the MRI results, but acknowledged he was “concerned.”

--RHP Joe Blanton replaced LHP Jason Vargas in the second inning and struck out the first four batters he faced and threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings. “I was just hoping to go as long as I could and we would push a couple across, and we did,” Blanton said. He was given as much time as he needed to warmup because of Vargas’ injury. “You have time, especially with runners on, I felt I needed to take my time and not allow them to score,” he said. “I felt I had a good slider tonight and a good sinker that was setting it up.”

--RHP Greg Holland claimed his 21st save in 24 chances, but it was anything but clean. Holland surrendered a run on four hits, including a double, and a walk before striking out Pirates RF Gregory Polanco swinging to end the game with the bases full.

--2B Omar Infante doubled in the fifth inning, his 20th double of the season after collecting only 21 two-baggers in 135 games last season. He is two doubles shy of 250 for his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It died a soldier, man. It’s gone to bat heaven, man. I’ll take it.” -- Royals LF Jarrod Dyson, on his broken-bat two-run single in a win vs. Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain, left elbow pain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He will have a MRI on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando