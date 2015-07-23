Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jason Vargas got the worst possible news after a MRI Wednesday, although it was not unexpected.

Vargas has a torn ulnar ligament tear in his left elbow and will need season-ending Tommy John surgery. He exited after only 26 pitches and in the second inning of a Tuesday night start against the Pittsburgh Pirates with pain.

“Images showed nothing left in there, so we move forward,” Vargas said.

With the recovery time 12 to 14 months after reconstructive elbow surgery, it is questionable whether Vargas will pitch next season.

He said surgery has not been scheduled yet, but will likely be in two weeks after the swelling subsides.

“The good thing is when he comes back he’ll be every bit as good as he was before he got hurt,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You just deal with it. It’s just something every team deals with.”

The success rate of recovery from Tommy John surgery is about 75 percent.

Vargas went back on the disabled list Wednesday for the third time this year, all with elbow issues.

“He did a really good job of rehabbing it back,” Yost said. “He looked great in his sim games. He looked good in his rehab start. He looked phenomenal last night in the first inning with two punch outs, throwing his fastball 88 miles per hour and down in the zone. His command was great with his changeup and his fastball. It’s just one of those things that just went.”

Vargas went 5-2 with a 3.98 ERA this season and has two years left on his four-year $32 million contract.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 8-5, 3.03 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 8-5, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Omaha after a poor start Monday in a loss to the Pirates that pushed his ERA north of five. On Wednesday, however, the Royals recalled Ventura with LHP Jason Vargas going on the disabled list and requiring Tommy John surgery. “Is it beneficial to go to a lower key environment for a start or two and have some success? Yeah,” Yost said. “But this kid has had some success at the major league level. Hopefully he’ll get better and better as the second half goes on. We need him to stay within himself. This is the best place for him. Dave (Eiland, pitching coach) knows every tick of his mechanics.” Ventura will start Sunday against the Astros.

--RHP Chris Young will draw the starting assignment Thursday for a makeup game at St. Louis. Young threw six shutout innings to beat the Cardinals on May 29. He has a career 2.93 ERA against St. Louis.

--1B Eric Hosmer homered in the fourth inning for the first time since June 19 against the Red Sox. He went 101 at-bats sans a home run. It was his ninth homer, matching his season total for 2014.

--RHP Ryan Madson retired all three Pirates he faced in the ninth inning Wednesday in the Royals’ 5-1 victory. First batters are hitting just .107, 3-for-28, off Madson this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His eyes lit up.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on 3B Mike Moustakas having the green light on a 3-0 count that he hammered for a home run in a win vs. Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He was placed back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando