Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It was a weird day for the Kansas City Royals, who were in town for all of 21 hours, long enough to lose 4-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals and then head back home for a weekend series with the Houston Astros.

Blame some late-spring storms for this one. Both teams had to use an off day Thursday to make up a June 14 rainout, but the timing of this game wasn’t quite as good for Kansas City as it was for its I-70 foes.

While the Cardinals used this as a kickoff for their second 11-game homestand of the year, it was a bop trip for the Royals. As in, bop in, get some sleep in the hotel, play the game and then bop out.

The only other option would have been to play Aug. 2, but that would have put Kansas City in violation of the Basic Agreement that states teams can’t play more than 20 consecutive days.

An early start (6:16 p.m. CDT) helped, and it was a short trip across Missouri home. After the series against the Astros, the Royals head out on a 10-game, 11-day trip to Cleveland, Toronto and Detroit that starts Monday night.

“It was hard,” shortstop Alcides Escobar said. “You come in, play for one night and go home. But we’ll go home, play three games and play hard.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-5, 2.38 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-5, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young struggled with command during his three-inning outing Thursday night, needing 68 pitches to get his nine outs and taking his sixth loss. Young was victimized by two-run homers off the bats of the Cardinals’ Randal Grichuk and Matt Carpenter, and he just couldn’t put hitters away. Manager Ned Yost took him down for a pinch hitter in the fourth, forcing the bullpen to eat up five innings.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie gets the call Friday night when Kansas City opens a weekend series in Kauffman Stadium against Houston and its new acquisition, LHP Scott Kazmir. Guthrie is coming off a no-decision Saturday in the Royals’ 7-6, 13-inning win at the Chicago White Sox, when he scattered nine hits and allowed three runs in five innings. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA in six previous starts against the Astros.

--1B Eric Hosmer’s infield hit in the first inning stretched his hitting streak to six games, and his eighth-inning single was his 13th hit during that stretch. He has consecutive multi-hit games and has five multi-hit games in the past six, upping his average to .304.

--RF Alex Rios is picking things up offensively after a rough first half. His 3-for-4 performance Thursday night tied his season high, set way back on April 12 at the Los Angeles Angels, and it gave him a six-game hitting streak. Rios’ first two hits came off John Lackey, which isn’t a surprise, as he is now 12-of-33 (.364) in his career against the Cardinals right-hander.

--C Salvador Perez collected a pair of hits, including an RBI single in the first, and he is batting .386 with 10 RBIs in his past 12 games. Perez also saved the Royals a run by picking Cardinals CF Randal Grichuk off third base for the first out of the fourth inning, but he hit into a key double play to end the eighth and erase a two-on, one-out threat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He made an adjustment and kept the ball down. Plus he was going in and out on us.” -- Royals SS Alcides Escobar, on Cardinals RHP John Lackey, the winning pitcher Thursday in St. Louis’ 4-3 victory.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Dusty Coleman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando