Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There is a reason the Kansas City Royals continue to shop for a starting pitcher before the trade deadline.

Veteran right-hander Jeremy Guthrie gave up 11 hits, 10 in the first four innings, in a 4-0 loss Friday night to the Houston Astros.

Guthrie has allowed eight, nine and 11 hits in his past three starts. He has yielded a team-leading 135 hits in 107 2/3 innings.

Yordano Ventura, the Opening Day starter, has been inconsistent this season. If not for a season-ending elbow injury to left-hander Jason Vargas on Tuesday, Ventura would be in the minors instead of starting Sunday against the Astros.

Danny Duffy has been good of late, but the jury is still out on whether he has finally turned the corner.

Edinson Volquez has been the most unswerving starter with a 9-5 record and a 3.15 ERA.

The rotation has a 38-33 record and an ERA north of four.

The Kansas City bullpen may be the best in the majors, but the rotation remains undependable.

While the Royals are in the driver’s seat in the AL Central, they may need another quality starter to return to the World Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-38

STREAK: Lost two

Next: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-5, 4.93 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-4, 4.24 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Cheslor Cuthbert was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He is primarily a third and first baseman. “We wanted a little more offense out of that position,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Cuthbert did fine when he was here. He can handle third base proficiently.”

--INF Dusty Coleman, who struck out for the first out in the ninth inning Wednesday with a runner on third base in a 4-3 loss at St. Louis, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Coleman was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in four games.

--C Drew Butera made his 11th start with C Salvador Perez given the night off. The Royals are 6-5 when Butera starts. The Royals are 50-34 when Perez starts.

--LHP Danny Duffy, who gets the start on Saturday, threw a career-high eight innings in his previous start, allowing one run on six hits and a walk to beat the White Sox. He lost June 30 at Houston, charged with four runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jeremy did a great job getting us through seven innings. He had the little rough innings in the third and fourth, they scored two runs. Got a couple of pitches up where they barreled the ball.” -- Manager Ned Yost on Jeremy Guthrie, who allowed four runs in seven innings on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando