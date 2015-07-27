Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals were quiet at the trading deadline last year and advanced to the World Series.

This year, they made a lot of noise early by acquiring right-hander Johnny Cueto from the Cincinnati Reds for three minor league left-handers -- Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed. Finnegan was the Royals’ 2014 first-round draft pick and was on their playoff roster.

The Royals, however, are in a win now mode and Cueto was a 20-game winner last year. His 2.51 ERA the past five years ranks second in the majors to pitchers with a minimum of 500 innings.

“He was our top priority for us,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “We thought he fit us. We felt he was a pitcher that matched up very well with anybody. He’s a top of the rotation starter.”

The Royals lacked a No. 1 starter after right-hander James Shields bolted to sign with the San Diego Padres as a free agent. Cueto fills that vacuum.

Moore had been reluctant to trade blue-chip prospects during the season.

“We’re always motivated to try to make a deal if we think it makes sense,” Moore said. “We felt Johnny Cueto was the very best pitcher for our team, the right acquisition and somebody we could put at the top of the rotation and move forward with. If we’re getting the right player back, we’ve always tried to be very aggressive to win the negotiations. Again we’ve were fortunate to execute this deal.”

Cueto, who threw eight scoreless innings Saturday to beat the Colorado Rockies, will join the Royals on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Manager Ned Yost said Cueto would likely be kept on his normal four-days rest between starts, which means he would probably make his Royals’ debut Thursday in Toronto.

Somebody, however, will be coming out of the rotation. Plus, the Royals will have to remove someone from the 25-man roster when Cueto reports.

Is Moore looking to make more moves before the July 31 trading deadline?

“We’re going to continue to look for ways to improve our team,” he said. “We like our group a great deal and we believe in this group. I don’t feel like we have to go out and add anything at this point and time. There’s a lot of creative people out there in the game that propose ideas and deals that perhaps work for both organizations. We’ll be very opened minded as we move forward in the next four or five days.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 9-3, 3.15 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-1, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura had a strange week. He gave up 10 hits and six runs Monday in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha the next day, but was recalled Wednesday when LHP Jason Vargas went on the disabled list and will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Ventura put together a brilliant start Sunday against the Astros, allowing one run on six hits, walking none and striking out five. “He looked like the Ventura of old,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--RHP Edinson Volquez makes his team-leading 21st start Monday at Cleveland. Volquez is 3-3 with a 3.64 ERA in nine road starts this season. He left after three innings on May 7 against the Indians with a blister on his pitching hand.

--SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with a bunt single. He is 28-for-80, .350, when leading off the game. His 52 hits since June 15 tops the majors.

--RHP Luke Hochevar worked a spotless ninth. He threw his 13th scoreless outing dating to June 19. He has allowed six hits in 45 at-bats, a .133 opponent batting average, in that span, while lowering his ERA to 3.04.

--RHP Johnny Cueto was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for three minor league left-handers -- Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed. Cueto was a 20-game winner last year. His 2.51 ERA the past five years ranks second in the majors to pitchers with a minimum of 500 innings. “He was our top priority for us,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “We thought he fit us. We felt he was a pitcher that matched up very well with anybody. He’s a top of the rotation starter.” Cueto went 7-6 with a 2.62 ERA for the Reds in 19 starts this season. In 130 2/3 innings, Cueto allowed 29 walks with 120 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .196 average. Cueto, 29, had spent his entire career with the Reds and was 92-63 with a 3.21 ERA.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan, 22, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the deal for RHP Johnny Cueto. Finnegan, who pitched two innings in relief Saturday for Triple-A Omaha, will report to Triple-A Louisville where he will be stretched out to start. He went 3-0 with a 2.96 in 14 relief appearances this season for the Royals. Finnegan also made seven starts and four relief appearances at Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Finnegan, who went to TCU and pitched in the College World Series last year, was promoted to the Royals in September. He became just the third Royals draft pick to make his major league debut in the same season he was selected. The others were outfielder Bo Jackson, taken in the fourth round in 1986, and pitcher Jeff Granger (first round, 1993). Finnegan made seven postseason relief appearances with the Royals last year.

--LHP John Lamb, 25, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the deal that sent pitcher Johnny Cueto to the Royals and will be assigned to Triple-A Louisville. Lamb was taken in the fifth round in 2008 out of Laguna Hills (Calif.) High School. He was a Pacific Coast League All-Star this season for Omaha where he went 9-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 starts.

--LHP Cody Reed, 22, was acquired by Cincinnati from Kansas City in the trade that sent pitcher Johnny Cueto to the Royals and will be assigned to Double-A Pensacola. They took Reed in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Northwest Mississippi Community College. In 15 starts and three relief appearances this season for Double-A Northwest Arkansas and high Class A Wilmington, where he was a Carolina League All-Star, Reed went a combined 7-7 with one save and a 2.53 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was the old Ventura. He was out on the attack. He stayed within himself, his mechanics. He did a great job of keeping his pitch count down. It was a great start, let him build off this. He was just fantastic.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Yordano Ventura after a win over Houston on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando