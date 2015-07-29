Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost is enjoying Christmas in July.

The Royals made another trade Tuesday, bringing in versatile utility man Ben Zobrist from the Oakland A‘s. Two days earlier, Kansas City acquired ace right-hander Johnny Cueto from the Cincinnati Reds.

Both moves were made to bolster the Royals’ roster for another run deep into the postseason. Deeper even, they hope, than they got last year, which was the seventh game of the World Series.

“Very seldom does an organization get into the position we’re in, with the chance to do something special,” Yost said. “So you want to take advantage of this opportunity. It’s nice to be able to add pieces to what is already a dynamic team.”

Yost said the Royals’ top priority this year is no secret.

“Our whole goal,” he said, “is to get back to the World Series and win it. It’s great that we are able to bring in quality players like this to help us achieve something special like that.”

Cueto joined the Royals on Tuesday, and Yost admitted he was easy on the eyes.

“He looks good in blue,” the manager said.

So will Zobrist, when he arrives. Yost nearly ran out of breath when asked what Zobrist brings to the table.

“Versatility, a two-time All-Star, a switch hitter who is a good runner from both sides, he can play multiple positions, and he has a winner’s attitude,” Yost said.

When Zobrist joins the team, Yost said he will mostly play left field, until the return of Alex Gordon, who is on the disabled list with a left groin strain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-38

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-6, 5.35 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 5-11, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist was acquired in a trade with Oakland. The Royals sent minor league pitchers LHP Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Brooks to the A‘s. “Versatility, a two-time all-star, a switch hitter who can play multiple positions and he has a winner’s attitude,” said Manager Ned Yost in describing Zobrist, who is expected to join the team Thursday in Toronto. Yost said he will mostly play left field, until the return of Alex Gordon, who is on the disabled list with a left groin strain.

--LHP Sean Manaea, along with RHP Aaron Brooks, was sent from Kansas City to Oakland for INF/OF Ben Zobrist. Manaea, 23, was a supplemental 1st round draft pick in the 2013 draft. He made one start in the Arizona Rookie League on June 24 before jumping to High-A on June 29 and then to Double-A on July 20. He has battled injury, including this season, slowing his progress through the system.

--RHP Aaron Brooks, along with LHP Sean Manaea, was sent from Kansas City to Oakland for INF/OF Ben Zobrist. Brooks, 25, was a ninth round draft pick in 2011. In the last two seasons with Triple-A Omaha, he has a 3.81 ERA in 245 2/3 innings. He will start for the A’s on Saturday.

--RHP Joe Blanton was designated for assignment in order to clear a roster spot for INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who was acquired in a trade with Oakland. Blanton picked up a three-inning save in Monday’s game and had a record of 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 appearances, four starts, with the Royals. “With Joe it was just a numbers crunch. I think he’ll land on his feet somewhere,” said Manager Ned Yost.

--1B Eric Hosmer was 3-for-4, including a ninth inning home run that was the difference in the 2-1 win over Cleveland. Five of Hosmer’s 11 home runs have come against Cleveland, against whom he is hitting .422 this year, with 20 RBIs. “I don’t know why I swing well against them. They’ve got a great staff. I just try to be aggressive and not miss a pitch when I get one to hit,” he said.

--RHP Chris Young allowed one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings, but with his pitch count at 95 he was removed from the game. Cleveland also stole six bases with Young pitching, but Young was able to minimize the damage. “I‘m doing my best to hold them, but I‘m more worried about getting the hitter out,” said Young. “We won the game, so it didn’t matter.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for a package of prospects, was added to the active roster on Tuesday. He will make his debut as a Royal on Friday in Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every game smells differently, and this one smelled like it was going to be a tough, close game decided late.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, whose team got another whiff of success Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF/OF Ben Zobrist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jarrod Dyson

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Paulo Orlando