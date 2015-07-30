Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals played a rare forgettable game Wednesday, losing 12-1 to Cleveland after beating the Indians in the first two games of their series.

“It was one of those days. This happens every once in a while,” said Royals manager Ned Yost, whose team still has the best record in the American League (61-39).

Now it’s on to Toronto for the Royals, who made two key additions to their roster in the last few days. Right-hander Johnny Cueto, acquired in a trade with Cincinnati, and utilityman Ben Zobrist, acquired in a trade with Oakland, will both be wearing Royals uniforms when that four-game series opens Thursday.

Cueto is scheduled to make his first start as a member of the Royals on Friday. Zobrist could be in the lineup as soon as Thursday, probably in left field, in place of Alex Gordon. Gordon has been on the disabled list for three weeks due to a left groin strain.

There is no timetable yet for Gordon’s return, which makes the addition of Zobrist even more important. In the three game series in Cleveland Yost used Jarrod Dyson in left field for the first two games and Paulo Orlando in the third game.

Zobrist, who has played every position on the field but pitcher and catcher during his 10-year career, will officially be added to the roster on Thursday. The Royals will have to make a corresponding move to get Zobrist on the roster.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-4, 4.03 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 7-6, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie failed to survive a six-run sixth inning Wednesday and took the loss, evening his record at 7-7. “It was classic Guthrie for the first five innings,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “A lot of traffic in the first two innings. Then he settled in, but it kind of came apart in the sixth.”

--1B Eric Hosmer continued his season-long trashing of Cleveland pitchers by going 2-for-4 with two doubles Wednesday. Hosmer has hits in the last 11 games he’s had a plate appearance. He is hitting .523 in those games, raising his season average from .287 to .315. Against the Indians this season he is hitting .429 with five doubles, one triple, five home runs and 20 RBIs.

--3B Mike Moustakas is one of the few hitters in the American League who has success against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner RHP Corey Kluber. Moustakas singled off Kluber in the sixth inning. His career average vs. Kluber is .457 (16-for-35), including five doubles and a home run.

--LHP Danny Duffy will start Thursday in Toronto. In six starts since coming off the disabled list on June 24, Duffy is 2-1 with a 2.15 ERA. In his last start vs the Blue Jays, on July 10, Duffy pitched six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory.

--OF Paulo Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. He is batting .237 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 152 at-bats with the Royals this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those days. This happens every once in a while.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a blowout loss to the Indians on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24. He is expected to be out until at least early September.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson