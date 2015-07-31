Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Johnny Cueto, the pitcher who could put the Kansas City Royals over the top in their quest for a World Series championship, will make his debut for his new team Friday.

The right-hander, who was obtained from the Cincinnati Reds for three pitching prospects Sunday, will start against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

He was 7-6 with a 2.62 ERA with the Reds this season.

Cueto gives the Royals, who lost the 2014 World Series in seven games to the San Francisco Giants, the ace they needed after losing right-hander James Shields as a free agent in the offseason.

He quickly impressed his new teammates, who have seen him running the stadium stairs since joining the team earlier this week in Cleveland.

“To see him get out there early and start running the stairs, it just shows you the work ethic he has and how much he enjoys this game,” third baseman Mike Moustakas said.

The trades for Cueto and infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist show how serious the Royals are about going for the World Series title this season.

“It’s nice to be able to add pieces like Johnny Cueto and Ben Zobrist to an already dynamic team that’s been really good all year long,” manager Ned Yost said.

The Royals lost the opener of the four-game series with the Blue Jays 5-2 Thursday. The Blue Jays hit three home runs in the game, and as the top-scoring team in the majors this season, they could give Cueto a real test.

The Blue Jays themselves bulked up by acquiring left-hander David Price, who could face the Royals on Sunday, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and right-handed reliever LaTroy Hawkins in deals this week.

Cueto hopes to fare better than left-hander Danny Duffy, who allowed three homers and five runs in six innings against Toronto on Thursday.

“You make a mistake and they can hammer it a long way,” Yost said of the Blue Jays. “These guys are really good.”

But so is Johnny Cueto. In two career starts against Toronto, he is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 7-6, 2.62 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 9-2, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto will make his Royals debut Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Cueto was acquired this week in a trade with the Reds. He pitched eight scoreless innings Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Rockies at Coors Field, and he has a 1.59 ERA in his past five starts. He will be making his third career start against the Blue Jays, and his first since June 22, 2014, when he was a 4-3 winner. He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in his career against Toronto.

--1B Eric Hosmer was 1-for-4 Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He is batting .500 (12-for-48) with two doubles, two triples and three homers in that span.

--LF Alex Gordon took some swings off a tee a day ahead of schedule Thursday afternoon, another advancement in his recovery from a groin injury. He took two rounds of 10 swings but still is not expected to be ready to return before September. “It was fine,” Gordon said. “Very, very standard. We were going to do tee work either tomorrow or the next day, so it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.” Said manager Ned Yost: “I still don’t look for him until the end of August, but he’s definitely making progress.” Gordon was injured July 8 in a game at Kauffman Stadium.

--OF/INF Ben Zobrist was 0-for-4 Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays as he made his Royals debut. Zobrist was obtained Tuesday in a trade with the Athletics, who obtained RHP Aaron Brooks and LHP Sean Manaea. Zobrist, a versatile 34-year-old, probably will be used mostly at second base and left field. Zobrist also can play third base ,but manager Ned Yost said he wanted to keep INF Cheslor Cuthbert in the majors to spell 3B Mike Moustakas against a few left-handed pitchers who will be facing the Royals soon, including Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle on Sunday. LHP David Price could face the Royals on Sunday, but that has not been determined.

--LHP Danny Duffy allowed a run in the first inning Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays. It was only the third first-inning earned run he has allowed in 15 starts this season. Duffy also allowed three home runs Thursday, the first time he gave up that many in one start in his career. It is the first time he allowed more than one homer in a game this season. He is 3-9 with a 5.68 ERA against AL East teams in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are days when you go out there and you don’t have anything on your fastball and curve. A day like today, I had so much life on my fastball, and you saw the result. I know that I‘m capable of doing a lot better than that.” -- LHP Danny Duffy, who served up three home run balls Thursday in the Royals’ 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He is expected to be out until at least late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson