Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Right-hander Johnny Cueto made his Royals’ debut Friday and with that, something had to give in the starting rotation.

It means right-hander Chris Young will return to the bullpen while right-hander Jeremy Guthrie remains despite allowing eight runs in his most recent start and possessing a 7-7 record with a 5.65 ERA.

“It’s the best move for our team,” manager Ned Yost said.

Guthrie will be passed over for the upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers, making use of the day off in the schedule on Monday. He will pitch again next weekend against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

“We’re going to evaluate week to week,” Yost said. “So right now, we’re putting Young in the ‘pen.”

Young joins right-hander Kris Medlen as a long reliever.

There are reasons to question the move. Young is 8-6 with a 3.25 ERA. His ERA as a starter is 3.49.

Meanwhile, the debut of Cueto, who was obtained in a trade last Sunday with the Cincinnati Reds, was a success even if the Royals lost 7-6 in 11 innings.

He pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out seven.

”I thought I threw the ball pretty good,“ Cueto said. ”I felt good on the mound and I thought I made one bad pitch (on a two-run double by third baseman Josh Donaldson in the third). The rest of the game went well.

“You’ve got to execute every pitch. With a lineup like this (the Blue Jays), you make a mistake and you’re going to get hurt. You’ve just got to make sure you execute pitch to pitch.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura. 5-7, 4.86 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-5, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura makes his 16th start of the season Saturday in the third game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Ventura pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and one run to defeat the Houston Astros Sunday. This will be his second career start against the Blue Jays. He pitched five run-less innings and allowed two hits in a no-decision April 30, 2014.

--1B Eric Hosmer was 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to a team-high 13 games on Friday in a 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 26-for-52 (.500) during his hitting streak.

--SS Alcides Escobar singled in the fifth inning on the 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to snap an 0-for-16 drought. He finished the game 2-for-5 with one RBI.

--DH Kendrys Morales doubled in one run in the first inning Friday and has 37 two-out RBIs to lead the American League. He also hit a sacrifice fly to finish with two RBIs in the 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Blue Jays. His 21 multi-RBI games are the most by a Royals player since C Salvador Perez had 22 in 2013.

--RHP Johnny Cueto allowed seven hits and three runs while striking out seven in six innings and did not factor in the decision Friday in his Royals’ debut. He was acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds Sunday. The Royals lost Friday, 7-6 in 11 innings to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Royals gave Cueto a 3-0 lead in the first inning but the Blue Jays tied it in the fourth. “I thought he threw the ball great,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “If he could take back one pitch all night it would probably be the changeup that he got up to (Josh) Donaldson (for a two-run double in the third). I thought he was terrific.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tough game to lose.” -- CF Lorenzo Cain, after the Royals fell in the 11th inning Friday for their third straight loss.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He is expected to be out until at least late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson