Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Should the Kansas City Royals meet the Toronto Blue Jays in the postseason, the stage has been set for some emotional games.

The postseason is the only way these teams can meet again this year. Pity.

The Blue Jays, who added five players last week leading up to the trade deadline, won three of four hard-fought games from the Royals at Rogers Centre.

Future animosity was assured in the top of the eighth inning the Royals’ 5-2 loss Sunday when the benches emptied after Toronto right-handed reliever Aaron Sanchez was ejected for hitting shortstop Alcides Escobar with a pitch.

Plate umpire Jim Wolf had warned the teams in the first inning after right-hander Edinson Volquez hit Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson with a pitch. Donaldson thought it was intentional.

“You don’t see warnings thrown out all the time, but the reason he did it is because he knew just as well as I did, he hit me on purpose,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson also was upset when he had to back away from an 85 mph changeup in the third and from a fastball thrown by right-hander Ryan Madson in the seventh, which led to the ejection of Toronto manager John Gibbons.

Volquez had his say about Donaldson.

”He’s a little baby,“ he said. ”He was crying like a baby. We don’t play that game. ...I have to pitch to both sides of the plate. If he gets mad, there’s nothing I can do. That’s the scouting report we’ve got, so you’ve got to throw up and in to him. He can’t take it. I don’t know why.

“He hit a lot of homers in the first couple of games and he was pimping everything he does. Somebody hits you, you’ve got to take it, because you’re pimping everything you do.”

Right-handed reliever Ryan Madson also hit Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki with a pitch in the seventh with no ejection.

”None of them were intentional on our part,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”It’s part of the game. These guys are as good an offensive team as you’re going to face and they’ve got tremendous power, but they all dive in to the plate, which makes them susceptible to getting hit on inside pitches.

“If you continue to throw them away, away, away, away, you’re going to get hammered, you’re going to get killed. You have to utilize the inside part of the plate to open up the outside part of the plate and it happens. ...I thought Jim Wolf did a tremendous job understanding the game, understanding what’s intentional.”

The Royals have the best record in the American League and are a favorite to reach the World Series for the second straight year. The Blue Jays still have work to do to even reach postseason for the first time since 1993. But if things work out and these teams meet along away in postseason, based on this four-game series, it should be compelling stuff.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-5, 4.28 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-3, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy will make his 16th start of the season on Tuesday when he opens a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Duffy allowed three homers to the Toronto Blue Jays in a 5-2 loss on Thursday. He has a 2.89 ERA since leaving the disabled list June 24. In eight starts before he was put on the DL with left biceps tendinitis, his ERA was 5.87. Duffy is 2-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 career starts against the Tigers.

--1B Eric Hosmer was 0-for-4 in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jayson Sunday to snap his club-high 14-game hitting streak. He batted .500 (28-for-56) in that span.

--3B Mike Moustakas (sore knee) did not play in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday but was available in an emergency. Moustakas did not start on Saturday as well but was used late in the game. He was hit by a pitch on the knee when he was used as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of the 7-6 win over the Blue Jays but stayed in the game to play defense in the bottom of the ninth. INF Cheslor Cuthbert started at third base for the Royals for the second day in a row. With the day off in the schedule Monday, Moustakas will get two complete days of rest for the knee. “He easily could have played,” manager Ned Yost said. “But we don’t have to force it.”

--RHP Kelvin Herrera allowed two earned runs in two-thirds of an inning Sunday in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. They were the first earned runs he has allowed to Toronto since July 4, 2012, a span of 10 games and 9 2/3 innings.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who has been playing left field, is showing his value after being acquired last week in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. He hit homers from each side of the plate Saturday. He hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Sunday in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has nine homers for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys are as good an offensive team as you’re going to face and they’ve got tremendous power, but they all dive in to the plate, which makes them susceptible to getting hit on inside pitches. If you continue to throw them away, away, away, away, you’re going to get hammered ....You have to utilize the inside part of the plate to open up the outside part of the plate and it happens.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, explaining the hit batmen in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Mike Moustakas (sore right knee) did not play Aug. 2. With a day off on the schedule Aug. 3, he should be ready to play Aug. 4.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He is expected to be out until at least late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson