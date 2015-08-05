Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Kansas City Royals were not disciplined for their tension-filled game at Toronto on Sunday, even if many people believed they were the instigators.

Blue Jays reliever Aaron Sanchez was handed down a three-game suspension, which he appealed, for hitting Alcides Escobar with a pitch. Toronto manager John Gibbons received a one-game ban for returning to the field after being ejected and served the penalty on Tuesday night. But no Kansas City player was suspended, even though two Blue Jays were plunked.

Royals starter Edinson Volquez hit All-Star Josh Donaldson with a pitch in the first inning and Ryan Madson nailed Troy Tulowitzki in the seventh. Donaldson was also upset with some inside pitches and complained to home plate umpire Jim Wolf, prompting Kansas City pitcher Yordano Ventura to proclaim afterward that Donaldson was “crying like a baby.”

Royals manager Ned Yost praised Wolf’s handling of the game, which moved the Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista to tweet afterward that he had lost a lot of respect for Yost. The Kansas City manager responded on Tuesday.

“My view on that is everybody has an opinion,” Yost told the Kansas City Star. “I respect Jose Bautista’s opinion, and I don’t lose any respect for anybody because of their opinion, because it’s their opinion. They have a right to have an opinion. But because my opinion differed from his, he wants to lose respect? That’s fine. I can live with that.”

Yost also shrugged off media talk that the Royals had become the most hated team in the league.

“We’re not the bad boys of baseball,” he said. “We just play baseball. We didn’t do anything that was wrong.”

In terms of Sunday’s game, the league agreed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 7-6, 2.70 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 0-2, 14.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto makes his second start since being acquired from Cincinnati when he faces the Tigers on Wednesday night. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings while taking a no-decision at Toronto on Friday night. Cueto is 4-5 with a 3.24 ERA in 12 road starts this season. He faced the Tigers earlier this season in his first career outing against them, getting a no-decision on June 17 while allowing three runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

--LHP Danny Duffy notched his fifth win by holding the Tigers to one run in seven innings on Tuesday. He had some control issues, walking four, but made big pitches with runners on base. He wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and was aided by two double plays. Following a personal four-game losing streak, Duffy has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts.

--C Salvador Perez had a big night on Tuesday, collecting three hits against Detroit’s Justin Verlander and driving in three runs in a 5-1 victory. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his team-high 16th of the season. Perez, who had been 2-for-21 on the team’s 10-game road trip, is now batting .474 in 38 career at-bats against Verlander. “I just saw another pitcher on the mound,” he said. “For some good reason, I hit him pretty good. I just try to do my job. The first two hits were both fastballs up in the zone.”

--1B Eric Hosmer had two hits and scored twice in the Royals’ 5-1 win at Detroit on Tuesday. He had a 14-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday. Hosmer is batting .469 over his last 16 games, raising his season average to .317. He leads the team with 123 hits and is second in runs scored with 60.

--2B Omar Infante had two hits, including a double, on Tuesday. That snapped an 0-for-11 skid and lifted his average to .231. He has now matched his total of 21 doubles from last season. Infante’s hold on his job is still tenuous, as Ben Zobrist could move to his position once Alex Gordon is ready to come off the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just saw another pitcher on the mound. For some good reason, I hit him pretty good. I just try to do my job. The first two hits were both fastballs up in the zone.” -- Royals C Salvador Perez, after collecting three hits vs. Tiger ace Justin Verlander in a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He is expected to be out until at least late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson