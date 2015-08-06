Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Johnny Cueto is still searching for his first victory with the Kansas City Royals. He deserved a better fate in his second start with the club.

Obtained from Cincinnati for three minor league pitchers on July 26, Cueto allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings but was outdueled by Detroit rookie Matt Boyd in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday. He took a no-decision at Toronto in his Royals debut.

He gave up triples to Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose and second baseman Ian Kinsler that led to the two runs.

“I thought he was great,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He had all of his pitches working. He had a really good slider and changeup and he spotted his fastball well. The one mistake, he got a pitch out over to Gose that he drove over (center fielder Lorenzo Cain‘s) head. Outside of that, he was fantastic.”

Cueto’s impact on a team that’s already comfortably in front in the Central Division is impossible to ignore.

“It gives them an ace,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It gives them a proven No. 1 starter.”

Cueto has now pitched 143 2/3 innings this season and his ability to go deep into games is something the Royals staff has been lacking. Kansas City has only one complete game this season and only two of its starters have reached 100 innings, though Yost downplays Cueto’s effect on his heavily used relievers.

“It doesn’t really trickle down to the bullpen,” he said. “Any time you can save an inning here or save an out there, it helps you later in the year. But our bullpen is built so that we can have more depth down there this year. We don’t have to rely on three guys, like we did last year.”

Yost feels a whole lot better about his rotation with Cueto in the No. 1 role. It takes some stress off Danny Duffy, Edinson Volquez and Yordano Ventura, and that trio has been much more consistent in recent starts. Duffy tossed at least six innings in his last seven outings, with Volquez going at least six innings in his last four starts and Ventura lasting seven innings in his past two starts.

“It gives you a lot of comfort any time you can strengthen your rotation with a guy like that,” Yost said. “It’s comfortable, especially when you’ve got guys like Duffy and Ventura and Edinson Volquez doing what they’ve been doing. It gives you a real good feeling every time you come to the park.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 6-7, 4.98 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-9, 4.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura makes his second start against Detroit this season in the finale of a three-game series. He took a no-decision on May 8 against the Tigers, allowing four runs in six innings. He has won his last two outings despite a non-quality start on Saturday, when he gave up five runs in seven innings at Toronto. He’s 2-0 with a 4.30 ERA in three career outings against Detroit.

--LF Alex Gordon is expected to take batting practice this weekend as he continues to progress from a left groin strain. Gordon, who has been on the disabled list since July 9, has been hitting off a tee and doing some light running. “He’s making good strides,” manager Ned Yost said. “It was a pretty big injury and we knew he’d probably be out six weeks to two months. But he’s healing up nice and starting to ramp it up a little more.”

--DH Kendrys Morales smacked a triple to drive in the Royals’ lone run on Wednesday. Morales had not hit a triple since 2012 and he now has five for his career. He’s fourth in the American League with 74 RBI while batting mainly in the No. 5 spot. He added a single for his 26th multi-hit game this season.

--1B Eric Hosmer continued his hot hitting with two more singles at Detroit on Wednesday. Hosmer also had two hits in the first game of the series Tuesday after his 14-game hitting streak was snapped in Toronto on Sunday. He has 37 multi-hit games this season and is batting a team-best .319.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera bounced back from a poor outing by retiring all three batters he faced against the Tigers on Wednesday. Herrera allowed two runs on a hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning against Toronto on Sunday. He dropped his ERA to 2.09 with the scoreless inning. He has given up an earned run just twice in his last 15 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was great. He had all of his pitches working. He had a really good slider and changeup, and he spotted his fastball well.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Johnny Cueto after a loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He is expected to be out until at least late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson