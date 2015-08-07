Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Eric Hosmer’s annual second-half surge is in full swing.

The Kansas City Royals’ cleanup hitter has not slowed down since his 14-game hitting streak was snapped in Toronto on Sunday. He had back-to-back two-hit games against Detroit, then added another hit with three walks Thursday. He is batting .436 with 18 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, three homers and 13 RBIs in 21 games since the All-Star break.

“The weather starts to heat up and it’s the second time through, so you start to see a lot of (pitchers) again,” said Hosmer, who is batting .320 overall with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs. “You get a good feel on how teams are going to try to attack you and what the book on you is. As a hitter, you have your plan. You go up there and I think everyone just tries to be as consistent as they can with their plan and basically stick to it. You stay consistent with your work and just hope the ball falls for you or you hit it hard and find a gap.”

Even though Hosmer had a solid first half, his hot streak was predictable. He’s a career .269 hitter in the first half of seasons, compared to a .303 average in the second half.

The 25-year-old first baseman is enjoying the finest season of his career, ranking in the top 10 in the American League in average, hits (126), multi-hit games (37) and on-base percentage (.379). Hosmer says he’s still maturing as a hitter.

“You continue to learn this game every day,” he said. “You just kind of find your routine, what works for you and how you prepare for each and every game. It’s just a matter of coming here and getting your routine down and staying confident at the plate.”

Having lineup stability around him has made it easier to settle into a groove, with Lorenzo Cain batting in the No. 3 spot and Kendrys Morales offering him protection behind him.

“All the guys hitting in front of me have been doing a great job of setting the table,” Hosmer said. “At the same time, you’ve got a guy that’s right at the top of the RBI lead in the American League (behind him). So, it’s a good spot to be in.”

A steady stream of line drive hits isn’t the only thing Hosmer offers. He’s aiming for his third consecutive Gold Glove.

“He brings a lot of things to the team,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s our No. 4 hitter, he’s been very consistent all year long in the middle of that lineup. He brings great leadership inside that locker room and Gold Glove defense at first base. He’s just one of the premier players on this team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 6-8, 4.80 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 10-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura struggled with his command and lasted just five innings while getting a no-decision against Detroit on Thursday. He was tagged for six runs on eight hits and also walked three batters. He issued two of those walks to the bottom two hitters in the Tigers’ lineup in the third, leading to a four-run inning. He has allowed five or more runs in three of his past four outings.

--RHP Edinson Volquez makes his first start since his tension-filled outing at Toronto when he faces the White Sox on Friday night. Volquez hit Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson with a pitch in the first inning Sunday, which eventually led to a benches-clearing skirmish. Volquez had a quality start that day but took the loss. He has lasted at least six innings in his past four starts while giving up a combined eight runs. Volquez has already faced the White Sox three times this year, going 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA in those starts.

--DH Kendrys Morales drove in two more runs Thursday, giving him 76 RBIs for the season. Morales, who is tied for third in the American League in RBIs, smacked a two-run double off Detroit reliever Blaine Hardy. He had two singles earlier in the game, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

--C Drew Butera blasted his first home run of the season, a solo shot off Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday. Butera hit three home runs for the Dodgers last season. He had a rough day behind the plate, allowing J.D. Martinez to reach on a strikeout when a pitch bounced off his glove for a passed ball. He also made a throwing error on a Rajai Davis stolen base. He was filling in for Salvador Perez, who got the day off.

--RHP Ryan Madson took the loss Thursday, giving up a game-winning, two-run homer to Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler in the ninth. He allowed a leadoff single to Jose Iglesias before Kinsler smoked a 2-0 offering over the left field wall. Madson had a pair of rough outings in Toronto last weekend, giving up three runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning, though he did pitch a scoreless inning at Detroit on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of games left. You just never know what can happen in this game.” -- DH Victor Martinez, on the Tigers’ playoff hopes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He is expected to take batting practice during the weekend of Aug. 7-9. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson