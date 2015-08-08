Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals were happy to be back home after an 11-day, 10-game, three-city trip to Cleveland, Toronto and Detroit.

“I don’t know why, but it seems like a year since we’ve been back here,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It was a long trip. I‘m very glad to be home.”

It was not a pleasant trip in that they went 4-6, including losing six of eight to end it.

Despite a losing record, the Royals actually gained ground in the AL Central standings.

“It happens sometimes,” Yost said.

They left town 7 1/2 games in front of Minnesota, but are 9 1/2 in front of the Twins after beating the White Sox 3-2 to open a 10-game homestand.

”It’s nice to have that lead, but you’ve got to continue to pad it,“ Yost said. ”You need to keep pushing. And these guys are doing a great job of doing that.

”This club traditionally has been a good second-half team, especially the past two years. They are the same guys. They have that same mentality. They know how important this is.

“They are not taking anything for granted with a nine-game lead. It seems like it’s a lot, but it’s not. You’ve got to keep pushing and extend that lead out as much as you can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-6, 4.35 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-7, 5.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie will make his first start Saturday since being shellacked July 29 at Cleveland, giving up eight runs, including three home runs, in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Indians. Guthrie is 15-10 with a 3.98 ERA in 34 starts with at least six days rest.

--RHP Luke Hochevar gave up a walk and a double to the first two batters he faced in the eighth, but recovered to strike out the next two White Sox hitters. He picked up his first hold since May 7. It was the first time this season he entered a game with less than a four-run lead after the seventh inning.

--RHP Edinson Volquez has surrendered three runs on less in his past seven starts to lower his ERA to 3.11. He held the White Sox to one run and four hits over seven innings. “He’s been really, really good year,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The last three or four starts, he’s been excellent.”

--CF Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-14 in the series at Detroit with the lone hit a two-out single in the ninth inning Thursday. Cain broke out of his skid with a double, triple, RBI and scored a run in the 3-2 triumph over the White Sox.

--RF Alex Rios contributed a RBI-double in the fifth inning. He is hitting .393, 11-for-28, with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs against his former team, the White Sox, this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been swinging at everything lately. I’ve been playing terrible lately. To come out and get a few hits and help the team win tonight is a good feeling.” -- CF Lorenzo Cain, who doubled, tripled, drove in a run and scored a run in a win over the White Sox Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He is expected to take batting practice during the weekend of Aug. 7-9. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson