Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Royals right-hander Wade Davis was again unavailable in a one-run game because of back stiffness.

”Can he pitch through it?“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”Yeah, probably. But the danger that you run into is that your back is a little stiff, you may change mechanics and create problems elsewhere and that’s the last thing we want to do. We’ve got leeway, we’ve got breathing room.

“We want to make sure that we don’t do anything crazy with Wade. So we give him the time to get all that stiffness out of there so that he can maintain his normal delivery and not create problems in his shoulder or his elbow.”

With an 11 1/2-game lead in the AL Central, Yost can afford to rest Davis, who was an All-Star selection, until he is 100 percent.

Davis, who is 7-1 with a 0.59 ERA in 47 appearances, has not pitched since Thursday, when he threw a scoreless inning at Detroit.

Yost said Davis felt better Sunday, but still felt some discomfort in his back.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-44

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-2, 7.90 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-1, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Paulo Orlando was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. This will be his third stint with the Royals. He made major league history when he was the first player to log five triples in his first seven games. Orlando stroked a ground-rule double in the eighth inning, which led to the winning run in a 5-4 victory Sunday over the White Sox.

--INF Cheslor Cuthbert was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to get more at-bats and almost certainly will be recalled in September. The Royals are 6-0 when Cuthbert starts at third base.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist started at third base for the first time since Sept. 30, 2010. He had started eight games in left field since being acquired in a trade with the Athletics.

--DH Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer in the first inning. He tops the majors with 24 multi-RBI games. He has 80 RBIs, the first Royal to have that many RBIs after 110 games since 2000.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Medlen was absolutely fantastic. He was throwing strikes, pitching in, had command of his pitches.” -- Manager Ned Yost, of RHP Kris Medlen, who threw 3 2/3 hitless innings as the Royals beat the White Sox Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wade Davis (stiff back) sidelined Aug. 9.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He is expected to take batting practice during the weekend of Aug. 7-9. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando