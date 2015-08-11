Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whether or not they acquired Johnny Cueto, the Kansas City Royals were going to win the American League Central.

However, the prospect of what the right-hander might do in October has the fan base -- and the team -- excited.

Cueto showed what he can do in his Kauffman Stadium debut as a Royal on Monday. He threw a four-hit shutout, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-0.

The Royals, who widened their gap over the second-place Minnesota Twins to 12 games, traded for Cueto on July 26 to have a No. 1 starter they could throw against other No. 1s in the playoffs.

“That’s what an ace does,” first baseman Eric Hosmer said.

Cueto was spectacular. He walked none, struck out eight, and nary a Tiger went beyond second base.

”The way he did it tonight, it’s fun to watch,“ Hosmer said. ”He really keeps you in the game with all the different leg kicks he’s doing and the way he mixes in his pitches with different leg kicks.

”If you pay attention early on, he would kind of hold his leg up a long time and throw fastballs out of that, and (he) started mixing in breaking balls out of that same leg kick or ... motion. He’s pounding strikes and keeps you on your toes as a defender.

“He really messes with your time as a hitter and you can’t get comfortable in the box. Even if he doesn’t do it, you still have in the back of your mind he might do it. It’s just not a comfortable at-bat.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-44

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-9, 4.82 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 6-7, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura has no-decisions in his two starts against the Tigers this season heading into a matchup with Detroit on Tuesday. He has an 8.18 ERA in those starts, allowing 16 hits and six walks in 11 innings. The Tigers have a .942 OPS against Ventura.

--RHP Johnny Cueto threw his sixth career shutout and his second of the season, firing a four-hitter Monday in a 4-0 win over Detroit during his home debut as a Royal. He blanked the Nationals 5-0 on July 7 while with the Reds. The Royals’ previous compete-game shutout was Aug. 13, 2014, when Jason Vargas blanked the Athletics.

--LHP Danny Duffy was pulled after 3 1/3 innings on a hot humid Sunday afternoon game against the White Sox. “He’s a heavy sweater, not a heavy sweater that you wear, but a heavy sweater that sweats,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I just think the heat got to him a little bit.” Duffy had a more emphatic explanation for his poor outing. “It was just a day you say you didn’t have it,” Duffy said.

--1B Eric Hosmer stroked a two-out, run-producing single in the eighth inning. Hosmer is hitting .344 (52-for-151) with two outs.

--LF Ben Zobrist logged his second three-hit game since joining the Royals, and he also walked. His other three-hit game as a Royal was Aug. 1 at Toronto.

--SS Alcides Escobar singled on LHP Matt Boyd’s first pitch. Escobar is hitting .319 (30-for-94) in the first at-bat of the game. He is also hitting .409 (25-for-61) on the first pitch of an at-bat. He added another single on the first pitch in the sixth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt strong starting off, and it went on I felt really, really good with my plan. Salvy (Perez, the catcher,) played a big part in it. He said, ‘Let’s go out and finish this thing.’ One of the main reasons was to rest our bullpen. They’ve been used quite a bit as of late. That was going through my mind throughout, to finish this game to help our bullpen out.” -- RHP Johnny Cueto, who went the distance Monday as the Royals beat the Tigers 4-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wade Davis (stiff back) was unavailable Aug. 9-10.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando