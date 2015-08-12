Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Luke Hochevar retired all eight batters he faced, striking out three, to pick up his first save Tuesday since Aug. 8, 2013.

Hochevar missed the 2014 season after having Tommy John surgery, but is close to the form he was in 2013.

”I felt like in the first half, getting loose I would get tight,“ said Hochevar. ”And then it would kind of loosen up when I went into the game and I would work into getting loose.

“Now I don’t (feel) that tightness much. I get loose fairly quick. A couple of times this second half, I’ve had some rapid fires down there and I’ve handled them just fine. It helps for sure. You get looser quicker, so you’re able to focus on what you need to focus on which is executing pitches.”

After giving up eight earned runs in his first 12 appearances this year, Hochevar has allowed just four runs in his past 19 outings, lowering his ERA to 3.41.

“The more touches you can get off the mound especially in game situations, the sharper you are going to be,” Hochevar said. “Your stuff is going to come around quicker. It’s going to come back.”

Hochevar said “it’s tough to tell” whether he is completely back to his 2013 stuff.

“I still feel feel-wise I‘m a couple of clicks out,” Hochevar said. “It’s as close as I can ask for.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-44

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-2, 4.24 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 11-6, 3.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez left in the seventh inning with a sore and inflamed wrist, which manager Ned Yost said has been bothering him for a few days. “His wrist is sore,” Yost said. “He got in the back of his hand two or three times on foul balls, balls in the dirt and got a bat swing here. The slide (James McCann in the fourth inning) caught it. It’s a day-to-day thing. He’s been catching with it for three or four days. After the tag play, it was sore, so I said let’s take a break for a little bit.”

--CF Lorenzo Cain went 4-for-4 and missed the cycle by a triple. “I wanted it bad,” Cain said. Hall of Famer George Brett, July 25, 1990 at Toronto, was the last Royal to hit for the cycle.

--3B Mike Moustakas snapped an 0-for-18 with a sixth-inning two-run homer. He also drove in a run with a single in the eighth, the three RBIs matching a season high.

--RHP Yordano Ventura walked a career-high six, but allowed only two hits and struck out eight over six scoreless innings to beat the Tigers. “It was the old Ventura of last year when he had all the confidence,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--2B Omar Infante did not start at second base. Manager Ned Yost opted to give Infante, who is an 0-for-16 skid to drop his average to .222 with only one home run and 32 RBIs, the night off.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like tonight was probably my best out of all my plate appearances that I was locked in for each one of them. I laid off all the bad pitches and stayed on everything.” -- CF Lorenzo Cain, who went 4-for-4 and missed the cycle by a triple Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (sore wrist) left after seven innings Aug. 11.

--RHP Wade Davis (stiff back) was unavailable Aug. 9-11.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando