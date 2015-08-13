Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Salvador Perez was not in the Kansas City Royals lineup with a sore left wrist, which has been bothering him for a few days and was aggravated during a tag play on Tuesday night.

A Wednesday MRI showed no major damage.

“He’s got a little fluid in his joint and a little bit of a bone bruise from getting foul balls and backswings on his wrist,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s fine.”

Well, not real fine. Was there a temptation for Yost to use Perez as a pinch hitter in the ninth with two runners on base and backup catcher Drew Butera coming to the plate? None, Yost replied

Yost said Perez will get Thursday off, too, and “maybe” Friday.

”We’ll just see,“ Yost said. When you’ve got a sore wrist, you can’t keep beating it and expecting it to get better. It’s one of those situations.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 11-9, 3.51) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 8-7, 5.84)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wade Davis, who has not pitched in six days, threw a bullpen session Wednesday and could be available soon, possibly Thursday. Davis said it was “free and easy” in his session. Manager Ned Yost said Davis is feeling much better and could be used soon.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie has a winning record, despite a 5.84 ERA in 21 starts and allowing 155 hits in 118 2/3 innings. Guthrie, who starts Thursday, beat the White Sox 7-6 in his previous start, allowing six runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Chris Young pitched the ninth and gave up a run. It was his first appearance since July 28. He was sent back to the bullpen after the Royals acquired RHP Johnny Cueto in a trade.

--RHP Edinson Volquez suffered a rare loss at home on Thursday. He entered the game 7-2 with a 2.60 ERA in a dozen Kauffman Stadium starts. His previous home loss was June 5 against the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Eddie in the first two innings wasn’t really sharp, but in the third inning he was really, really sharp. The rest of the night, a really good sinker, a really good breaking ball and a really good changeup. He had a lot of ground-ball outs.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Edinson Volquez after a loss to Detroit on Wednesday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (sore wrist) left after seven innings Aug. 11 and did not play Aug. 12.

--RHP Wade Davis (stiff back) was unavailable Aug. 9-12. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 12.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando