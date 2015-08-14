Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alex Gordon said he should be ready “shortly” to go out on a minor league rehab assignment, although no date has been set.

The Kansas City Royals outfielder missed 32 games with a Grade 2-plus left groin strain, going on the disabled list July 9.

The Royals are taking the cautious route on Gordon’s return, knowing if he reinjures or aggravates it he is likely finished for the year.

“This is kind of a one-shot deal here,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “If he reinjures that thing, he’s done.”

Gordon said he is 80 or 90 percent, calling it “A-OK” while running and shagging balls in the outfield.

”It could be a few weeks,“ Gordon said. ”It could be five days. They (medical staff) told me, ‘don’t plan for anything, try to get ready and we’ll know when we know.’

“When I come back, I need to 100 percent. I can’t be 80 percent, limping out there and get hurt again. That’s the main goal.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-8, 4.69 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 5-5, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Lorenzo Cain singled and doubled in his first two at-bats, his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He is hitting .512 on this homestand.

--RHP Wade Davis gave up two runs in the eighth inning, his ERA jumping from 0.59 to 0.96. “Early in the inning, maybe a little too tentative to the first two hitters and unfortunately both of them scored and let them back in the game,” said Davis, who had not pitched in the six previous games because of a stiff back. It was the first time Davis had given up more than one run in a game since April 5, 2014, covering 114 outings.

--RHP Greg Holland failed to retire any of the six batters he faced, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and two wild pitches. It was the first Holland permitted more than three runs in a game since Aug. 27, 2010, when he was a rookie and that was over 2 1/3 innings. “I’ve been closing and in the bullpen long enough to know you’ve got to take the bad from the good and the good from the bad,” Holland said. “It’s one of those nights, I didn’t get it done. I didn’t execute when I needed to and we lose the game because of it. And I‘m (mad) about it. I’ll wake up tomorrow, hopefully, and I’ll be ready to do the same thing tomorrow.”

--LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Friday, lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his previous start, allowing three runs four hits against the White Sox. He has faced the Angels only once in his career, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings in a 9-2 loss on May 23, 2014, at Angel Stadium.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who had allowed 21 runs (20 earned) on 40 hits in 23 innings in his previous four starts, stymied the Angels on two hits and one run over six innings. He left with a 5-1 lead, but the bullpen could not hold it. Guthrie had allowed at least 10 hits in his three previous starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It sucks to see it two nights in a row especially from a group of guys that have done well all year.” -- Royals RHP Wade Davis, after a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (sore wrist) left after seven innings Aug. 11 and did not play Aug. 12-13.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando