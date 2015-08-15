Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The numbers were not pretty, in fact they are Coyote Ugly for Royals closer Greg Holland in his previous eight performances before Friday night.

Holland failed to retire any of the six Angels batters he faced and four scored in a blown save and a loss on Thursday.

In those eight outings, Holland had a 10.29 ERA, allowing eight runs on 14 hits and six walks over seven innings. Opponents are hitting .438 off Holland in that span with a .526 on-base percentage and a .656 slugging percentage. That equates to a 1.183 OPS.

Holland, despite throwing 29 pitches Thursday, wanted the ball Friday if there was a save situation. There was and manager Ned Yost called on Holland, who allowed a single and struck out the side to log his 26th save.

”I’ve never put too much into a good outing or a bad outing,“ Holland said. ”When you start doing that, you end up getting too emotional, I think.

“I thought about it a little bit last night, what I didn’t do well, and woke up this morning expecting to pitch in a big league ball game with a lead in the ninth inning. And it worked out that way.”

Holland had not pitched in four days before the debacle against the Angels.

“There’s a fine line of keeping them sharp (relievers) and healthy,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

The Royals’ once indestructible bullpen blew leads Thursday and Friday in losses to the Tigers and Angels.

“They’re human, not robots, but they are really, really good,” Yost said. “But you don’t take anything for granted.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-5, 4.36 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 8-7, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez was not in the Royals lineup for the third straight game with a sore left wrist. Perez was to be reexamined with fluid still in the area to determine how long he might be out.

--1B Eric Hosmer is hitting .390, an American League-best since the All-Star break. He hit a two-run homer Friday and has homered in back-to-back games.

--LF Ben Zobrist, who reached base four times Thursday with two hits and two walks, stroked two more hits Friday, including a double to start the three-run sixth. He has a .414 on-base percentage since the Royals acquired him in a trade with the Athletics.

--LHP Danny Duffy allowed one run on five hits over six innings. He did hit three Angels batters, tying a club record for a game. Duffy is 4-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 10 starts since coming off the disabled list.

--RHP Johnny Cueto will make his second Kauffman Stadium start since being acquired in a July 26 trade with the Reds. In his home debut, he shut out the Tigers on four hits Monday. The last Royals pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout in his home debut was Eric Rasmussen on Aug. 6, 1983.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As a competitor when you get beat pretty bad, you want to get back out there as quickly as you can.” -- Royals closer Greg Holland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (sore wrist) left after seven innings Aug. 11 and did not play Aug. 12-14.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando