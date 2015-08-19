Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Johnny Cueto admitted it felt “weird” walking into the visitors’ clubhouse on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

After spending eight seasons in a Reds uniform, Cueto donned Kansas City Royals blue for the opener of a two-game interleague series against his former mates.

“I felt a little timid, a little emotional,” Cueto said, with Royals catching coach Pedro Grifol interpreting. “The fans really supported me here through the years. I have a lot of friends over there. Thank God I‘m able to join the Royals at this point in time and have a chance to reach the postseason.”

Kansas City acquired Cueto from the Reds on July 26 in exchange for left-handers John Lamb, Brandon Finnegan and Cody Reed.

The trade was considered a major step in the Royals’ pursuit of a World Series title, and a solid start to Cincinnati’s rebuilding project.

Cueto is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts since joining KC.

He’s not scheduled to pitch against the Reds in this series, although his request to pitch Wednesday on short rest was denied by pitching coach Dave Eiland.

Cincinnati honored Cueto during the first inning of Tuesday night’s 3-1, 13-inning victory with a scoreboard message: “Thank you Johnny”, while Cueto acknowledged from the dugout the standing ovation from the crowd and applause from many Reds players.

Cueto went 92-63 overall with a 3.21 ERA in 213 starts for the Reds, including a 20-win campaign last year when he finished second in the CY Young Award voting.

Reds manager Bryan Price said he was grateful to not face Cueto in this week’s series, but for more emotional reasons.

“It’s better that way, for sure,” said Price, who served as Reds pitching coach through most of Cueto’s development. “I‘m glad to see he’s doing well for them. You always want it to be a win-win for both sides. I‘m happy he’s performing so well for them and that we’re not facing him -- for the emotional reason.”

Manager Ned Yost raved about Cueto’s influence on the Royals’ young pitchers, in particular 24-year-old right-hander Yordano Ventura.

“Yordano doesn’t take his eyes off (Cueto) when he’s pitching,” Yost said. “He’s such a positive influence on them. He helps them learn how to deal with being a major-league starting pitcher at a young age.”

While Cueto adjusts to the American League, he’s also had to tweak his conditioning routine between starts.

While with the Reds, the 29-year-old right-hander would run the field level steps at Great American Ball Park in an impressive display of endurance.

Cueto finds his Kauffman Stadium jog a bit more daunting.

“A lot more stairs,” he said, laughing.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-46

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 807, 5.63 ERA) at Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 1-1, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist hit a solo homer off Reds closer Aroldis Chapman to tie the score 1-1 in the ninth on Tuesday night. Zobrist gives the Royals a veteran presence and offers manager Ned Yost some lineup flexibility, as evidenced by Tuesday’s series opener in Cincinnati when 2B Omar Infante was scratched from the lineup with back spasms. Zobrist, who batted .345 in 16 games since being acquired by Kansas City, moved from left field to second base. “He’s made a pretty big difference for us,” said Yost.

--2B Omar Infante was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with back spasms. “It locked up on him a little bit,” said manager Ned Yost. “It’s nothing that will keep him out long.” It’s not something that Infante has experienced previously, according to Yost. Infante has been struggling of late, going hitless on the last homestand to extend his hitless streak to 26 straight plate appearances.

--RHP Edinson Volquez pitched well enough to win on Tuesday night, but he was outdueled by Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias, who blanked the Royals over seven innings. Volquez’s only blemish was a solo homer by SS Eugenio Suarez. It was one of four hits he allowed to go along with three walks and seven strikeouts. Volquez needed 112 pitches to complete six innings.

--LF Jarrod Dyson wasn’t in the starting lineup on Tuesday but was a late addition when 2B Omar Infante came down with back spasms. “Every day you have to show up and be ready to go,” Dyson said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.” In the 13th inning, Dyson scored the eventual winning run from first base on a throwing error helping the Royals defeat the Reds 3-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bullpen kept them down until we had a chance to score. There were a lot of moments in that game. Everybody chipped in.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after the win over the Reds Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (back spasms) was scratched from the Aug. 18 game. “It locked up on him a little bit,” said manager Ned Yost. “It’s nothing that will keep him out long.”

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando