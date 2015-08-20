Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Omar Infante missed his second straight start with back spasms on Wednesday. The timing of the ailment was either fortunate or unfortunate, depending on your perspective.

Infante was batting .216 in 109 games entering Wednesday, including a .158 mark since the All-Star break. He’s currently mired in an 0-for-26 streak.

“We gave him a couple days (off) in Kansas City just to kind of reset and relax a little bit, get some work in the cage and get back on track,” said manager Ned Yost. “We know what kind of hitter Omar is. It doesn’t hurt to take a couple days every once in a while just to kind of reset.”

Infante’s back felt better as Tuesday’s game wore on, according to Yost, who was reluctant to use him as a pinch-hitter if the Royals’ 3-1, 13-inning victory was extended further.

Infante’s 99 RBIs since the start of the 2014 season rank ninth among second baseman. His 28 triples since 2010 are tied for most among second baseman.

Even with Infante out, Yost has plenty of lineup flexibility. For the two games in Cincinnati, Ben Zobrist replaced Infante at second base and Jarrod Dyson played left field.

Zobrist responded with another big night, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI in the 4-3 victory.

Yost said Infante was available to pinch-hit in Wednesday’s series finale at Great American Ball Park.

“It’s more of a precaution today,” Yost said. “We’ll give him another day and get him ready for Boston.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-46

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 6-5, 4.03 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 9-9, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante missed his second straight start on Wednesday with back spasms. “It’s more of a precaution today,” said manager Ned Yost. “We’ll give him another day and get him ready for Boston.”

Infante has been struggling of late, going hitless on the last homestand to extend his hitless streak to 26 straight plate appearances. “We gave him a couple days (off) in Kansas City just to kind of reset and relax a little bit, get some work in the cage and get back on track,” Yost said. “We know what kind of hitter Omar is. It doesn’t hurt to take a couple days every once in a while just to kind of reset.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie’s pitch-count was elevated early in Wednesday’s game, reaching 111 after 4 1/3 innings. Guthrie allowed three earned runs and seven hits including two homers. “He was just wrestling with his command some,” said manager Ned Yost. “The zone was tight, for everyone.”

--2B Ben Zobrist continues to be a boost for the Royals offense. He went 4-for-5 on Wednesday night with a pair of doubles and an RBI. He now has a six-game hitting streak. Since being acquired by Kansas City, Zobrist is hitting .379 with five doubles, four homers, and 13 RBIs.

--1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park where he played before a large contingent of fans. Hosmer, who is hitting .342 during his streak, played summer ball for the Midland Redskins who play a few miles from Cincinnati. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and many other baseball greats also played for Midland, which is considered among the nation’s finest amateur baseball clubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what they do, man. They come in and get after it.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after Kansas City’s bullpen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday, a night after they blanked the Reds for 12 innings in Tuesday’s 13-inning win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (back spasms) was scratched from the Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 games. “It locked up on him a little bit,” said manager Ned Yost. “It’s nothing that will keep him out long.”

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow. He had an MRI exam July 22 that revealed a torn UCL, which will require season-ending Tommy John surgery. He went back on the 15-day DL on July 22.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He is unlikely to return before late August.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando