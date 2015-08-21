Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- There are some things in sports you just can’t explain.

Take the Boston Red Sox dominance over the Kansas City Royals, for example.

Since the start of last season, the Red Sox, who finished in last place last year and are headed that way again, have been a thorn in the side of the Royals, seven-game losers in the World Series last year and currently the owner of baseball’s second-best record.

”That’s baseball,“ said Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, whose solo homer was Kansas City’s offense in a 4-1 loss to the Red Sox on Thursday. ”That’s just what happens.

“That’s a good team over there. You can’t take anybody lightly in this game, especially a quality team like the Red Sox.”

The Royals, who didn’t get to their hotel beds until 6 a.m., saw their five-game winning streak end, but still won 10 of their last 13 games as runaway leaders of the AL Central.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 2-1, 1.80 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 1-1, 6.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings and saw his record even at 6-6 with a loss at Fenway Park on Thursday night. He failed to complete six innings for only the second time in his last nine starts and is 4-3 with a 3.18 in 11 starts since coming off the disabled list June 24. “Quite honestly, I thought it was one of my worst starts of the year,” said Duffy. “Not at all pleased with it.” Said manager Ned Yost: “He made some mistakes up in the zone. He didn’t really find his rhythm until about the fourth inning.”

--RHP Kris Medlen replaced LHP Danny Duffy and turned in three scoreless innings to keep the game within reach. He has not allowed a run in his last six outings, covering 11 innings -- and the Royals’ bullpen have allowed two runs in their last 21 2/3 innings.

--SS Alcides Escobar led off Thursday night’s game with a single. It marked the 33rd time this season he has led a game off with a hit and he’s hitting .317 in his first plate appearance of a game.

--RHP Johnny Cueto, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds at trade deadline as the potential missing piece for the Royals winning it all, makes his fourth American League start when he goes against the Red Sox in Boston in the second game of a four-game series on Friday night. Cueto, who has never faced the Red Sox, was 7-6 with a 2.62 ERA for the Reds and is 2-1 with a 1.80 for KC, including a shutout. Overall, he is just 4-6 on the road but has a 3.19 ERA and opponents are hitting just .220 against him in his starts away from his two homes. Cueto has a 1.71 ERA since the All-Star break.

--2B Omar Infante missed his third straight with a back injury but had improved to the point where he was available. “But no reason to push it right now,” said manager Ned Yost.

--LF Alex Gordon has been on the disabled list since July 9 with a groin strain. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a good team over there. You can’t take anybody lightly in this game, especially a quality team like the Red Sox.” -- Royals 3B Mike Moustakas, after a loss to Boston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (back spasms) was scratched from Aug. 18-20. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando