Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

Kansas City Royals ace right-hander Johnny Cueto was tagged for 13 hits and seven runs in six innings by the Red Sox in Boston on Friday.

“They just beat me,” Cueto said. “They are major league baseball players in a major league lineup, and they just beat me.”

He allowed two or fewer in his previous three starts and three or fewer in each of his first four since he was picked up by the Royals from the Cincinnati Reds. On Friday, Cueto gave up at least 10 hits for the first time since 2013.

Cueto’s worst outing with the Royals was one of the worst of his career overall.

“He kept competing his tail off, but he wasn’t sharp,” manager Ned Yost said. “Just one of those nights.”

Cueto, who came into the game with a 2.46 ERA, ranked 10th in the majors, wasn’t helped by the Royals’ so-so defense that made two errors among many adventures on the night.

“No aspect of our game was tremendously good tonight,” Yost said. “One of those nights.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 7-7, 4.82 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Matt Barnes, 3-3, 6.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto was tagged for 13 hits and seven runs in six innings. He had allowed two or fewer in his last three starts and three or less in all four since he was picked up by the Royals. It’s the first time since 2013 he’s given up at least 10 hits.

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who is slated to start Saturday night against the Red Sox, gave up just two runs in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels at home Sunday night.

--OF Alex Gordon is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday night. He’s been out since July 9 with a strained groin. He’s expected to alternate between the outfield and DH. Despite owning a big lead in the AL Central, the Royals could use his bat and legs at the top of the order come September.

--2B Omar Infante was back in the lineup after missing the previous three games with back spasms. He went 0-for-3.

--RHP Kris Medlen (1-0, 2.51 ERA) will start for the Royals on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles and struggling RHP Jeremy Guthrie (8-7, 5.65 ERA) will be demoted to the bullpen. “We want to find out what we have with Kris Medlen,” manager Ned Yost said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No aspect of our game was tremendously good tonight.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a loss to Boston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando