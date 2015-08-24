Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Good teams seem to find a way to win games.

Even when they don’t do all the right things.

The Royals had two runners cut down at home plate in the ninth inning Sunday but scored four runs on six hits and notched their 75th win of the season -- an 8-6 decision over the Boston Red Sox.

The crazy inning started with second baseman Omar Infante, with his team down two runs, waved home by third base coach Mike Jirschele on an attempted inside-the-park homer. Infante, whose run didn’t mean anything, was nailed by a powerful throw from left fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

The inning ended with DH Kendrys Morales also was gunned down at the plate -- but that was at the end of a play that saw third baseman Mike Moustakas come through with the winning two-run double.

After the inning, Jirschele asked manager Ned Yost if he was fired. Then, while he was talking to the media, Yost walked by Jirschele and said, “You do interviews every day?”

Oh, are the Royals, who have the second-most number of wins in the major leagues, having fun.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (Ubaldo Jimenez, 9-7, 3.97 ERA) at Royals (RHP Kris Medlen (1-0, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez, given an extra length of leash with the bullpen tired, worked 6 2/3 innings and would have been on the hook for the loss if the Royals didn’t rally. He gave up nine hits, snapping a streak of 19 consecutive starts not allowing more than eight hits in at least five innings pitched -- the second-longest streak by a Kansas City pitcher in franchise history.

--3B Mike Moustakas, who homered in the opening game of the four-game series in Boston Sunday, stroked an RBI double in the fourth inning, a solo homer in the sixth and the game-winning two-run double in the ninth. The last two at-bats were nine and 10 pitches, respectively. The four RBIs were a season high.

--RHP Wade Davis, working the ninth with closer Greg Holland getting the day off, allowed a hit but nailed down his 11th save of the season. He is 6-for-6 in road save chances, posting an 0.32 ERA and a .110 opponents’ batting average in 28 road games.

--1B Eric Hosmer, who tied the game with a two-run single in the ninth, has hit safely in 34 of 39 games since July 9, batting .386 with .443 on-base percentage and .589 slugging percentage over that span.

--RHP Kris Medlen makes his first start since Sept. 27, 2013, when the Royals open a brief four-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Medlen, coming back from Tommy John surgery, has made seven relief appearances for the Royals, working three scoreless innings in the opening game in Boston in a tuneup for the start. Since the 2012 All-Star break, Medlen’s 2.41 ERA is second-lowest among pitchers with at least 300 innings worked over that span. Over his last six starts with the Atlanta Braves in 2013, Medlen was 5-0 with an 0.84 ERA and was the National League pitcher of the month for September, 2013.

--RHP Luke Hochever arrived at Fenway Park Aug. 23 ready to be available to work in the finale of the series, but started throwing up right around game time and was unavailable.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Get a good pitch to hit and try not to miss it. I kept fighting until I got something I could put in play and I got a pretty good swing on it and drove it into the outfield. I think it was a fastball.” - Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, on his double that knocked in the go-ahead runs Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He was sent to Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23 to begin a rehab stint.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando