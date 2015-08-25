Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The gamble taken by the Kansas City Royals on the recovery of Kris Medlen is paying dividends.

The right-hander, who had two Tommy John surgeries in the past five years, costing him all but two games in 2011 and the entire 2014 season, on Monday made his first start since September 2013, when he last pitched for the Atlanta Braves.

He was greeted rudely by the Baltimore Orioles, who jumped on him for a pair of first-inning runs, but he settled down after allowing a third run in the fourth. Medlen retired the last seven batters he faced. He turned in a quality start, going six innings while allowing three runs on five hits and no walks, fanning six.

The Royals emerged with an 8-3 victory, and Medlen got the win.

Efficiency with his pitches was a key element for Medlen, who began the night with a 70-pitch limit. He only needed 69 to get through six innings, though, and went deeper than expected by Royals manager Ned Yost.

“We were hoping for five (innings),” Yost said. “And when he got through five he was like 59, 57 (pitches) ... something like that. I said, ‘I‘m going to send him back out’. (Royals pitching coach) Dave (Eiland) said, ‘He’s been up and down five times’. I said, ‘I think he’s going to be all right.’ It was big.”

After nearly two years between big-league victories, Medlen now has two in his past three appearances. He was the winner in relief in the Royals’ 3-1, 13-inning win at Cincinnati on Aug. 18.

The three runs Medlen allowed Monday were the only runs he has allowed this year since his first appearance, July 20, when he permitted four runs in a 10-7 loss to Pittsburgh. In the interim, Medlen kept opponents scoreless over 11 innings, allowing just six hits and five walks while striking out 10 in six appearances.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-48

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-9, 4.73 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 6-6, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon appears to be close to being ready to return to Kansas City. Gordon, on the disabled list since July 9 with a groin strain, began his rehab in Omaha with a bang Sunday, connecting for a homer in his first game. On Monday, he went 1-for-4 for Omaha for the second game in a row.

--DH Kendrys Morales ranks third among active major-leaguers with a career .359 average (47-for-131) against the Orioles, but he was the only Royals hitter to not get a hit during the seven-run barrage in the sixth inning Monday. Morales is hitless in his past nine at-bats but has reached base safely in nine of his past 10 games, drawing eight walks to go with seven hits over that span.

--2B Omar Infante tripled in his last two at-bats Monday, giving him three triples in the past two games. It was the first time in his career he had two triples in the same game. Infante is tied for seventh in the American League with seven triples, and his 31 triples since 2010 lead all major league second basemen. He has multiple hits in consecutive games for the first time since June 15-16.

--CF Lorenzo Cain leads the American League in two-out hitting at .394 (54-for-137). Cain added two hits with two outs Monday during Kansas City’s 8-3 win over Baltimore, capping the scoring with a two-run single during a seven-run sixth inning. Joining Cain in the top 10 for two-out hitting are teammates 1B Eric Hosmer (.351, fourth) and DH Kendrys Morales (.329, sixth).

--3B Mike Moustakas continues to swing a hot bat. After a three-game series in Boston during which he hit two home runs and drove in five runs, he connected for a two-out, two-run, game-tying homer Monday against Baltimore. Moustakas is hitting .333 (7-for-21) during his five-game hitting streak with five of the hits going for extra bases.

--RF Alex Rios went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games Monday, his longest of the season. Rios is hitting .455 (10-for-22) in that span. Rios has three consecutive multi-hit games after going 6-for-11 in the three-game weekend set at Boston.

--RHP Luke Hochever, who was unavailable Sunday due to an illness, returned to action Monday. He pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, to close out the Royals’ 8-3 win over the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just think he did a great job getting us through six inning, managing his pitch count. The two balls that hurt him were on secondary stuff. Just executing pitches. Good tempo. On a 70-pitch limit, to get us through six innings with our bullpen short is a great job all the way around. He was quick, efficient, and throwing strikes. A lot of good things to like.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Kris Medlen, who threw six innings of three-run ball Monday in the Royals’ 8-3 win over the Orioles. It was Medlen’s first major league start since 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Hochever (illness) was unavailable Aug. 23. He pitched Aug. 24.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando