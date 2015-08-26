Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With left fielder Alex Gordon set to return from his rehab assignment in the next couple of weeks, the question becomes how to adjust the Kansas City Royals’ roster.

Ben Zobrist, acquired via trade with Oakland July 30, has filled Gordon’s spot in left field and his place in the batting order. Zobrist can also play second base or right field, or occasionally third base, but those three spots are currently manned by the hottest hitters in the Royals’ lineup.

And who would lose his major league spot if Gordon returns before rosters expand on Sept. 1? Outfielders Paulo Orlando and Jarrod Dyson and catcher Drew Butera are all playing a key role off the bench.

With the Royals cruising in the American League Central, owning a 13-game lead -- the largest advantage in club history outside of the 1980 season -- how to manage roster without losing an edge is the question manager Ned Yost faces as August comes to a close.

“(Team chemistry) factors into it,” Yost said. “It does have an impact, but again, the bottom line is that we’ve got to go with the best 25 guys. But again, a lot of things can happen between now and then, and we don’t make decisions until we get to the point where we need to make those decisions.”

Second baseman Omar Infante and right fielder Alex Rios, each of whom figured to lose playing time to Zobrist, are enjoying offensive resurgences of late, and Infante is a strong contributor to the Royals’ defensive cohesion. Their improved performance is making playing-time decisions more difficult.

”Yeah, and that’s what you want,“ Yost said before the Royals’ 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. ”You want everybody firing on all cylinders and playing well. It’s important that that happens. These guys compete every day. It’s not just Omar and Alex. It’s the whole group. They were focused from the first day of spring training, they were focused on winning this division. They’re focused on home-field advantage.

“Every day they bring that intensity and trying to keep it going. Not one time, I don’t think I can recall one time where they ever lost focus or energy. We’re almost at the end of August now, and to be able to say that is quite amazing to me.”

For Yost, the most important thing is the desire to win, a desire infused with the recognition that this team can accomplish great things.

“You never know until you know,” he said. “You can always hope, you always think, you always wish that you can accomplish great things, but until you know you can accomplish great things, you never know. Now they know, even in the most stressful situations with the brightest lights shining on them, they know what they can accomplish. That’s a great bit of experience to have.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-48

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 7-6, 3.13 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 2-2, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) has cleared most hurdles on his recovery path and simply needs to get a little more rehab playing time before he is ready to return to the Royals. “He went after two fly balls yesterday, about 80-90 percent effort level,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s working his way back into it.” An explosive first step on defense is the next goal. “That’s what he’s got to get to, and the more he’s doing it, the more comfortable he is with that,” Yost said. “Again, we’re not pushing that. We’re not in a hurry. We’re going to make sure that we get this thing right.”

--LHP Danny Duffy has not allowed a home run in August, a span of six starts and 29 innings. He was last touched up for a homer when he surrendered three during a 5-2 loss at Toronto on July 25. Duffy pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball to beat Baltimore on Tuesday.

--RF Alex Rios extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games Tuesday, when he went 1-for-3. Rios is hitting .440 (11-for-25) during his streak.

--3B Mike Moustakas extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is batting .375 (9-for-24). He has an extra-base hit in four of his past five games, and he has eight RBIs over that span. Moustakas has reached safely via hit or walk in a season-high 13 consecutive games, reaching base 24 times (15 hits, 8 walks, one HBP) since Aug. 11.

--LF/2B Ben Zobrist is hitting .333 (30-for-90) with six doubles, four homers and 17 runs since joining the Royals. Zobrist has a .449 on-base average in August, which ranks fourth in the American League. Zobrist has eight multi-hit games in 24 contests since he was acquired by Kansas City from Oakland on July 30.

--RHP Luke Hochevar has made six multi-inning relief appearances in his past 19 appearances, and he has not been scored upon in any of them, hurling 10 2/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks. “The multiple innings, I felt like I handle those fine,” Hochevar said. “While I was rehabbing in Triple-A, that was part of the rehab process. Then, that was tough and I wasn’t responding like I normally did. Then once I got up here, they kind of eased me in. Once I started going two innings back-to-back days, I think a lot of that is just time in the recovery process. I feel great. I think I bounce back fine, whether it’s back-to-back days or multiple innings, I feel like I recover fine.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re a good team. I was fortunate to have a really good fastball today. I worked things off my fastball, and a lot of good things happened. I thought my effort was good. I had a lot in the tank today.” -- Royals LHP Danny Duffy, on the Orioles, whom he beat 3-2 on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando