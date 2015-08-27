Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Down the stretch and into the postseason last year, Royals right-handed relievers Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland became an untouchable trio. The every-day plan for manager Ned Yost was to have the starter go six innings with a lead and turn the game over to “H-D-H.”

It was an effective plan as they combined for 49 saves, 53 holds and a 1.28 ERA (29 earned runs in 204 and 1/3 innings), with a 3.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and became the first trio in modern MLB history to each pitch at least 60 innings with an ERA below 1.50.

This year, however, the H-D-H trio has been used together just 19 times. Part of that is due to Holland spending three weeks on the disabled list with a right pectoral strain, but even after Holland’s return the last three innings have no longer been their exclusive domain.

Has manager Ned Yost lost faith in the trio?

”Not really,“ he said. ”Last year, that’s all we had, really, at the back end, was those three guys. This year we’ve got more guys that can handle that situation in the seventh and eighth and ninth inning.

Offseason acquisitions such as right-handers Ryan Madson and Chris Young, and left-hander Franklin Morales, plus the return of right-hander Luke Hochevar from the disabled list (he missed the entire 2014 season with Tommy John surgery) have infused the Royals bullpen with even more talent than during the record-setting season.

“Hoch, Herrera, Madson, Morales, all these guys have been so productive,” Yost said. “You can use them in any spot in the game -- the seventh, the eighth, the ninth.”

Are we likely to see more of H-D-H in the future?

“The season’s a different grind than the postseason,” he said. “I imagine the farther we get you’ll see a lot more H-D-H. My feel never changes. Our bullpen guys are better. Again, it’s very simple. They’re very, very good and you can use them in any situation and have confidence.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-8, 4.51 ERA) at RHP Royals (Yordano Ventura, 8-7, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez has been held hitless in just four of his last 16 games, batting .295 (18-for-61) with four doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs in that span. Perez leads American League catchers in hits (104), is second in homers (18), third in doubles (19) and RBIs (53), and fourth in runs scored (36).

--LF/2B Ben Zobrist is hitting .421 (16-for-38) at Kauffman Stadium since his July 30 acquisition from Oakland. Zobrist’s .449 on-base average is fourth in the American League in August.

--3B Mike Moustakas extended his hitting streak to seven games, batting .407 (11-for-27), including three doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs. He is slugging .639 (46 total bases) against American League East opponents, with seven doubles, one triple and five homers in 72 at-bats.

--RHP Johnny Cueto, after surrendering six runs on Wednesday, has allowed as many runs in his last two starts (13 R, 12 ER) as he did in his previous eight starts combined, four of them each with the Royals and Reds. Cueto walked Orioles SS Ryan Flaherty on Wednesday, the first free pass he has given in four starts while striking out 23 over that span. The three home runs Cueto allowed were the most since Aug. 21, 2010, when he gave up four at Dodger Stadium.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie made his first relief appearance since June 30, 2012, at San Diego while with the Rockies. He had made 106 consecutive starts before Wednesday’s relief appearance, 102 of them with the Royals. Guthrie, who has been replaced in the rotation by RHP Kris Medlen, has a 5.65 ERA (81 ER in 129 IP) in 23 starts, his highest since he posted a 6.66 ERA (58 ER in 78 and 1/3rd IP) in 15 starts for Colorado in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(He had a) really good two-seamer, heavy sinker. All three balls they hit homers on, they did damage on, were just spinning cutters. Maybe he’s just flying off, not getting that bite on that cutter, but all three of them were just kind of spinning cutters.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Johnny Cueto, who allowed six runs on eight hits in the loss to the Orioles Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando