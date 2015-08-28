Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The July 26 acquisition of ace right-hander Johnny Cueto from the Cincinnati Reds was hailed because it gave the Kansas City Royals a much-needed ace.

Cueto has been solid for the most part, but it is an unexpected side benefit that perhaps is helping the Royals even more.

Fellow Dominican Republic native Yordano Ventura suddenly became his dominant self once again.

In six August starts since Cueto’s arrival, Ventura is 4-0 with a 3.41 ERA. He has begun to dominate the strike zone once again with both his triple-digit fastball and his devastating curve.

The right-hander fired six shutout innings and struck out 11 Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

“I believe Johnny’s had an impact for Yordano the last three or four starts,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “You know (pitching coach) Dave Eiland doesn’t tell Yordano Ventura anything that Johnny Cueto doesn’t tell him. But every once in a while, you hear it from your pitching coach, you hear it from your pitching coach, you hear it from your teammate, it sinks in. He’s definitely had an influence.”

Ventura became even more dominant in the past three weeks. Over his past four starts, Ventura is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA, allowing just 15 hits and 12 walks while striking out 32.

During the Royals’ stretch drive and through the playoffs last year, having a good No. 2 starter behind staff ace James Shields was a key to winning eight consecutive postseason games.

Is Yordano returning to the dominating “Ace” Ventura whom Royals fans enjoyed last year?

“We know from what we saw last season just how good he can be,” Yost said. “These last four starts, he’s getting right back to that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 11-7, 3.40 ERA) at Rays (Erasmo Ramirez, 10-4, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) played seven innings Wednesday for Triple-A Omaha, his longest defensive stint since beginning his rehab assignment Sunday. He had one hit and a walk in four plate appearances, scoring a run and driving in another. Gordon is hitting .333 (5-for-15) in four rehab games.

--3B Mike Moustakas has hit safely in eight straight, his second-longest streak of the year, batting .452 (14-for-31), and has four homers in his last six games. With two RBIs on Wednesday and two more Thursday, he has 17 in August, topping his previous career monthly high of 15 set in June this year. The hot hitting has propelled Moustakas into the cleanup spot in the Royals’ order, the first time he has hit there since Aug. 2, 2013, at the New York Mets. He is a career .183 (19-for-104) hitter with three homers in the cleanup spot.

--SS Alcides Escobar has five walks in his past nine games after collecting just 20 in his first 109 contests. Escobar drew a walk on both Tuesday and Wednesday, marking just the fourth time this year he received free passes in consecutive games. Still, Escobar has already drawn more walks, 24, in just 117 games than he did in each of the last two years when he played 158 games (in 2013, with 19 walks) and 2014 (162 games, with 23 walks). His career high is 36 walks in 145 games for Milwaukee in 2010.

--DH Kendrys Morales started at first base Thursday afternoon with 1B Eric Hosmer taking the afternoon off. It was the eighth start and appearance in the field for Morales this year, all at first base. He has played at least 27 games in the field in each of his nine major league seasons. He has committed just one error in the past two years (34 games).

--RHP Yordano Ventura has been one of the most difficult pitchers in the majors to run against. In 318 2/3 career innings over 56 games (55 starts), only three baserunners have successfully stolen a base: Anthony Gose (Aug. 6) and Joey Gallo (May 6) this year, and Yoenis Cespedes (Sept. 12, 2014). Since 1963, only Jason Simontacchi has thrown more innings (355 2/3) with fewer stolen bases allowed (one).

--RHP Edinson Volquez, who is scheduled to start Friday at Tampa Bay, and C Salvador Perez have been the most successful Royals battery this season. The club is 17-8 when the two pair up. Royals hitters have averaged 5.0 runs per game when Volquez starts, the most of any Royals pitcher who has made more than one start. He has limited opposing hitters to a .188 average with runners in scoring position, which ranks third in the American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His curveball was excellent today, fastball up to a 100 miles per hour, great changeup. (His curveball) was the most consistent it’s looked. He was really consistent with it today.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Yordano Ventura, who led the Royals to a 5-3 win over the Orioles on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando