Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Perhaps the best part of the Royals’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday night was the way closer Greg Holland bounced back after a rough outing the night before.

On Thursday, Holland had given up two runs on three hits in a non-save situation, needing 25 pitches to finish the game. Friday was nearly the opposite -- a perfect 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts on seven pitches, all strikes.

“We talked to Holly today and he said ‘Look, I feel great,'” manager Ned Yost said. “He threw 25 pitches yesterday, but it goes back to trusting your people. He said he felt good. It’s your job, go do it. I was very encouraged.”

Holland got his 29th save of the year on a strong night for the Royals bullpen, which pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless relief, striking out three.

“Their bullpen is quite a weapon for them,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Kris Medlen, 2-0, 3.10 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-6, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Greg Holland bounced back from a rough Thursday with a dominant ninth, getting three outs -- including two strikeouts -- on seven pitches. He had struggled against the Rays earlier this season, so he bounced back on both counts.

--DH Kendrys Morales leads the majors in two-out RBIs, and he added two Friday with his 15th home run of the season, the deciding runs in a 3-2 victory over the Rays. His power numbers are bouncing back nicely from last year.

--RHP Edinson Volquez pitched well, throwing 6 2/3 innings and holding the Rays to two runs (one earned) on six hits. His first win in four starts is encouraging as the Royals start to build momentum toward the postseason.

-- SS Alcides Escobar struggled atop the Royals order Friday, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, leaving runners in scoring position. He’s hitting .263, but Kansas City got better production from the No. 9 hitter Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have a view of it. I was watching the outfielder to see if he thought he had a play. It looked to me like he thought he had a play. He started getting back and getting back. I never saw the ball. I don’t know what it hit.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on Royals DH Kendrys Morales’ two-run home run off a catwalk, a play that was reviewed but upheld Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

BULLPEN:

CATCHERS:

INFIELDERS:

OUTFIELDERS:

