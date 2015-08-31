Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Instant replay in baseball has worked for the most part, but like almost any rule, it can be improved with a few tweaks. Whether or not the controversial call made on Kansas City Royals DH Kendrys Morales’ slow chopper in the eighth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday will make a difference in the grand scheme of the season is unknown. The Royals are in no danger of losing their lead in the AL Central and the Rays are barely in shouting distance of the Texas Rangers for the second wild card spot.

However, plays like that, close plays that could go either way, need to be reviewed because they could eventually become major judgment calls in games that could decide the World Series champion.

Should Morales have run the ball out anyway? Sure, but Royals manager Ned Yost doesn’t think that is the issue.

“We generally don’t run on foul balls,” Yost said. “It was a foul ball.”

Next time, it’s likely Morales will run on close plays but that doesn’t mean that Major League Baseball doesn’t need to do everything in its power to make sure the play is called correctly.

Instant replay hasn’t ruined baseball. If anything it helps avoid embarrassing situations on close plays at the plate. The technology is there and it’s been proven to work. It’s time to expand the power of replay and make sure the game is called right every time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander 2-6, 3.45 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto 9-9, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ben Zobrist went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the third inning that snapped a 10-game slump without an RBI. Zobrist is batting .327 (36-for-110) since being traded to Kansas City.

--1B Eric Hosmer went 2-for-4 but also had two strikeouts including one in the third inning with runners on 2nd and 3rd. “On at-bats before, I had never got the ball in and we had tried three or four times,” Rays starter Nathan Karns said of the strikeout. “To finally get it in there...I was just trying to make the pitch and I was able to.”

--RHP Danny Duffy gave up two runs in five innings but threw 99 pitches (70 strikes). Duffy threw 32 pitches in the first inning. He has completed as least five innings in 11 of his past 12 starts.

--CF Lorenzo Cain was 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the third inning. He also struck out swinging in the eighth after Zobrist led the inning off with a walk.

--OF Alex Rios was sent back to Kansas City with an illness. Rios was removed from the lineup before Saturday’s game for Jarrod Dyson.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just threw a lot of pitches in the first. It cost me from going deeper into the game. There’s going to be times when you are going to go out there and have a bad inning, and it happened to be the first today, you know?” -- Royals LHP Danny Duffy, after he gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out six on 99 pitches Sunday in a loss to the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Rios (illness) was removed from the lineup before the Aug. 29 game, and he was sent back to Kansas City.

--RHP Ryan Madson (dead arm) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 22. He is expected to be available again as soon as Sept. 1.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando