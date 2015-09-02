Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First the good news for the Kansas City Royals: Alex Gordon came off the disabled list and started in left field, and outfielder Jonny Gomes joined the club Tuesday after being acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves.

The bad news was All-Star reliever Kelvin Herrera and right fielder Alex Rios probably will be out two weeks with the chickenpox.

Rios was scratched from the lineup Saturday at Tampa Bay when he became ill. Then bumps began to show up on Rios’ chest.

“It was like, ‘What is this?'” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

He said trainer Nick Kenney did not know what it was, thinking it could be bed bugs. A check with a Rays’ doctor, however, confirmed it was chickenpox.

“It was like, ‘Wow, let’s hope nobody else gets it,'” Yost said. “And the next day Kel (Herrera) showed up with it. We haven’t had anybody else with it, so that’s good news. They’ll be away from the stadium until they are not contagious.”

There is still concern that the virus could spread to other Royals players.

“I think there is always a concern because these guys were in for three or four days before they showed signs of it,” Yost said. “Since that point, Nick has done a real good job of monitoring everybody. Time will tell, but we don’t have any more signs on anybody else having it.”

Yost said the Royals made sure all the September call-ups were inoculated or had chickenpox in the past.

“We’ve done everything we can to try to keep it at a minimum,” Yost said before the Royals’ 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers. “I never had anybody get the chickenpox (in baseball). It’s much better Aug. 28 than Sept. 25.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-2, 2.57 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 9-7, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon missed 48 games with a groin injury, but he returned to the lineup and received a standing ovation Tuesday. He responded with two hits, including a double, plus a sacrifice fly. He said he is almost at full strength. “96.7 (percent), close,” Gordon said. “There was one ball that was almost identical to the one I hurt myself on. Maybe I didn’t get to it quite as quickly as I used to, but at the very end, I just thought it was out of reach so I didn’t lunge for it at the end. I didn’t think there was a point to jump for it and test it. I‘m not playing with it on my mind. I‘m just trying to make a play.”

--3B Mike Moustakas did not start because of a pulled hamstring, but he appeared as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and grounded out. “We’ll just give Moose a couple of days,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday. “Moose felt like if he needed to, he could play today, which is good news. It’s a high hamstring (pull). It’s slight, a Grade 1 strain. He’s been playing through it the last eight or nine days, but his last at-bat (Sunday) he scorched the ball up the middle, and when (Rays SS Asdrubal) Cabrera was bobbling it around, he was doing his best to beat it and that’s when he really felt it. We want to give him a couple of days to get on the good side of this.”

--RHP Miguel Almonte, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Omaha, made his major league debut and gave up a single and home run to the first two batters he faced. “No regrets,” Almonte said on giving up a home run to Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler. “I’ve just got to continue to pound the strike zone. That’s baseball. That’s going to happen. Just got to keep the ball down and pound the zone.” Almonte, 22, went a combined 6-6 with a 4.51 ERA in 28 games (23 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A this year.

--INF Cheslor Cuthbert was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .277 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs. He hit safely in his first five major games earlier this season and has a .240 average in nine games. Manager Ned Yost said Cuthbert would start Wednesday against Tigers LHP Randy Wolf.

--OF Terrance Gore was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he stole 39 bases in 41 attempts. Gore, who has been called the fastest player in baseball, was used as pinch runner in the eighth inning Tuesday.

--C Francisco Pena was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he hit .251 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs. Pena, the son of former Royals manager Tony Pena, will be the Royals’ third catcher.

--LHP Scott Alexander has his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha, where in 41 outings he went 2-3 with 14 saves and a 2.56 ERA. He joins Franklin Morales to give Kansas City a second lefty in the bullpen. He has yet to throw a pitch in the majors.

--INF Christian Colon was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He hit .244 in 29 games for Kansas City earlier this season. In 51 games for Omaha, he batted .281/.353/.344 with one homer and 17 RBIs.

--LHP Jason Vargas was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the Royals’ 40-man roster for newly promoted LHP Scott Alexander. Vargas underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Without a doubt, I‘m not happy with my performance in today’s game. But if you take a positive away from this game, I‘m happy with the way I finished, and I‘m going to take it on to my side work and know it’s not going to last long.” -- RHP Johnny Cueto, who gave up four runs in six innings Tuesday in the Royals’ 6-5 loss to the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Madson (dead arm) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 22. He is day-to-day.

--3B Mike Moustakas (pulled hamstring) did not start Sept. 1, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He might not start for a few more days.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23. He was activated Sept. 1.

--OF Alex Rios (chickenpox) hasn’t played since Aug. 28. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera (chickenpox) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 28. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore