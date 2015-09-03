Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On July 21, the Royals optioned right-hander Yordano Ventura to Triple-A Omaha, the day after he gave up six runs on 10 hits in four innings in a loss to the Pirates.

After winning his first two starts of the season, Ventura went 2-7 in his next dozen starts. Before his July 21 demotion, he had not pitched five or less innings in his previous four starts.

But before Ventura could leave Kansas City, left-hander Jason Vargas blew out his elbow on July 21 and would need season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Ventura got a reprieve and was recalled. He has made the most of his new lease.

In his past five starts, Ventura is 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

Ventura punctuated his recent stretch Wednesday night against the Tigers, allowing one run on five hits, while walking one and striking out 11, which matches his career high. He also struck out 11 Orioles in his previous start.

Ace Ventura has yielded just 20 hits and four runs in 32 innings in his past five starts.

“He’s got his swagger back,” Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland said.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-5, 7.12 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Cheslor Cuthbert hit his first big league home run and drove in a career-high four runs. Cuthbert, who was recalled Sept. 1, is hitting .286 in 10 games with eight RBIs.

--RHP Ryan Madson has not pitched since Aug. 22 because of a dead arm and tender elbow. Royals manager Ned Yost said he would throw a side session Thursday and if all goes well would be available for the series against the White Sox. “He’s getting close,” Yost said. “We’re hoping to have him by this weekend. He’s feeling much, much better. His elbow felt good yesterday.”

--LF Alex Gordon did not play Wednesday after missing 48 games with a groin injury. “What we’ll probably do is play him every other day and once we get out of this stretch of lefties (six straight games), then play him two days and then give him a day, then two days and give him a day,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “And kind of amp up at the end of the month.”

--LHP Scott Alexander made his big league debut with a spotless ninth. He struck out Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos to end the Royals’ 12-1 rout.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We feel like when he’s on, he’s our best guy. He obviously proved himself last year. He’s worked out of whatever little funk or whatever he did in the beginning of the year. It’s the perfect time to see him looking like his normal self.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, of RHP Yordano Ventura, who struck out 11 and allowed one run over seven innings in the win over the Tigers Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Madson (dead arm) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 22. He will throw a bullpen Sept. 3.

--3B Mike Moustakas (pulled hamstring) did not start Sept. 1, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He might not start for a few more days.

--LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He started a throwing program July 24, and he started to hit from a tee July 30. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 23. He was activated Sept. 1.

--OF Alex Rios (chickenpox) hasn’t played since Aug. 28. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera (chickenpox) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 28. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Kris Medlen

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore