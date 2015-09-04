Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Slumping shortstop Alcides Escobar was not in the Kansas City Royals’ starting lineup Thursday for the first time since June 29.

Escobar hit .071 on the Royals’ last road trip. He has a .160 average in his past 12 games and is hitting .183 with a .220 slugging percentage, only one extra-base hit and four RBIs, in his past 19 games. He is hitting a puny .210 since the All-Star break.

”It’s a good day to give him a break,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”He’s been going hard. He hasn’t had an off day for quite some time. He’s unique. He heals real fast.

“It seems like his strength never gets zapped. He’s the same every day. He’s been going through a little bit of a slow bat period. It’s a good time just to give him a break to let him re-energize and recharge. A lot of times, one game (off) can help a lot.”

Escobar was hitting .296 on July 20, but his average is down to .260.

With Escobar struggling and left fielder Alex Gordon back after missing 48 games with a groin injury, is Yost considering putting Gordon in the leadoff spot? Escobar has batted leadoff in all 122 games he played this season.

“First of all, we’ve done as a club, which is the most important thing, quite well with Esky in the leadoff slot,” Yost said. “Two, Gordy is not ready to be a leadoff hitter. He’s just not.”

Utility man Ben Zobrist had four hits Thursday while leading off in the Royals’ 15-7 rout of the Detroit Tigers.

“Zobrist we could do it, but we still like Zobrist in the two, the way the lineup sets up from two on down,” Yost said. “Esky can get hot in a heartbeat and can provide a lot of offense from that spot.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 6-12, 4.82 ERA) at Royals (RHP Kris Medlen, 3-0, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon was back in the lineup Thursday, contributing a sacrifice fly and walk in the Royals’ 15-7 victory over the Tigers. He came off the disabled list Tuesday after a groin injury, but manager Ned Yost does not want to push him. “Again, it’s going to be kind of a slow period because he sustained a pretty substantial leg injury,” Yost said. “He’s still working his way back to his normal speed. It’s not his hitting, but it’s running. Right now, he’s still a step slow from where he was when he got hurt. So we just continue to allow him to go through the process and (allow) that leg to get stronger and stronger and stronger and get that step back.”

--RHP Kelvin Herrera and RF Alex Rios remain sidelined with chickenpox, but they were visited at their homes the past two days by trainer Nick Kenney. “It’s to the point where we might start getting both of these guys here in the morning and working them out before everybody gets here and sending them back (home),” manager Ned Yost said. “Trying to make sure they’re still doing baseball activities. It wasn’t like a major outbreak of chickenpox for them. Kelvin had a limited amount of bumps, and Alex had a few more, but they weren’t overrun with it. Neither one had real high fevers. In terms of chickenpox in an adult, I think we got away with (it in that) it could have been a lot worse.” Yost said he believes everyone else on the team is clear of getting chickenpox.

--SS Christian Colon made his 11th start of the season at shortstop. Alcides Escobar was given the night off after hitting .183 with one extra-base hit, a home run, in his past 19 games. Colon went 2-for-5 and scored two runs.

--DH Kendrys Morales drove in four runs, upping his RBI total to 98. It was his 28th multi-RBI game of the season. His four hits were a season high. Morales’ previous four-hit game was Aug. 2, 2013, at Baltimore.

--OF Lorenzo Cain extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two hits, including a three-run homer. Cain is batting .395 during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They came in above the call of duty to get us through.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after four Kansas City relievers limited the Tigers to one run in six innings Thursday in the Royals’ 15-7 win.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Madson (dead arm) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 22.

--3B Mike Moustakas (pulled hamstring) did not start Sept. 1, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He did not play Sept. 2-3, and he is day-to-day.

--OF Alex Rios (chickenpox) hasn’t played since Aug. 28. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera (chickenpox) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 28. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios