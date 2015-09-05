Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Moustakas, who has not been in the starting lineup for the first four games of this homestand, could return Sunday.

Moustakas is out with a pulled hamstring.

”I talked to Moose today and he’s about 90 percent, which is good,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”I told him, ‘good when you get to 98 let me.’ He said he may get there tonight.

“I said, ‘if you get there tonight, that’s good. Then we’ll give you tomorrow off and be ready to go Sunday.’ When you’re dealing with these kinds of things, when a guy is ready to play, give him one more day. I‘m shooting for Sunday.”

Rookie Cheslor Cuthbert made his third straight start Friday at third base. He hit his first major league home run Wednesday, while he singled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs Thursday. Plus Cuthbert has made several defensive gems.

”He’s done a great job filling in,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”And that is what’s so nice to have that depth when you’ve got an All-Star third baseman that is having a phenomenal year goes does with a leg injury, we’ve got a nice, talented young player that you can put in over there and you don’t miss a beat defensively or offensively.

“A guy will play really good defense and struggle offensively. And you’re rushing to get the guy back. Cheslor has afforded us the opportunity not to rush Moose (back) because he’s done a great job defensively and offensively.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 7-10, 3.75 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 7-6, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Alex Rios, who has not been out a week with the chicken pox, took batting practice in the indoor cages and lifted weights in the morning before the rest of the players arrived. “He was cleared to come in and work out,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera, who has not pitched since Aug. 28 because of the chicken pox, threw about a 30-pitch bullpen session in the morning. Manager Ned Yost said he is hopeful Herrera and RF Alex Rios will be available by the end of next week.

--3B Mike Moustakas did not start for fourth consecutive game. Manager Ned Yost hopes to get him back in the lineup Sunday.

--RHP Kris Medlen, who won his first two starts, yielded seven runs on 11 hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss. “Just a frustrating day overall,” Medlen said. He threw 98 pitches. He missed last season after having elbow surgery. “I’ve got some work to do out of the stretch, work on taking my time a little bit more and not rushing things and flattening things out,” Medlen said.

--RHP Ryan Madson, who had not pitched since Aug. 22 because of arm fatigue, threw a bullpen session Thursday. “I feel good,” Madson said Friday. “We’re going in the right direction, on the right track.” Said Royals manager Ned Yost, “we’ll see about his availability tomorrow (Saturday), but he’s back in the picture.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s baseball. It’s a frustrating game. You can’t get down or anything like that.” -- RHP Kris Medlen, after allowing seven runs on 11 hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Mike Moustakas (pulled hamstring) did not start Sept. 1, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He did not play Sept. 2-4, and he is day-to-day. Manager Ned Yost hopes to get him back in the lineup Sept. 6.

--RHP Ryan Madson (dead arm) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 22. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3.

--OF Alex Rios (chickenpox) hasn’t played since Aug. 28. He worked out Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera (chickenpox) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 28. He worked out Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios