Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Johnny Cueto had his fourth straight poor start for the Royals.

Cueto faced 18 batters and half reached base -- seven hits and two walks -- and five scored before he was yanked after three innings in a 7-5 loss Sunday to the White Sox.

Cueto had thrown 77 pitches before manager Ned Yost said that was enough and brought in Chris Young.

“Eighty pitches in three innings is the equivalent of 135 in nine innings,” Yost said. “It’s just too much of a work load.”

In his past four starts, all losses, Cueto has a 9.45 ERA, allowing 37 hits and 22 runs, 21 earned, in 20 innings.

“I‘m not frustrated at all, but I‘m a little bit disappointed I haven’t been able to help the team the way I was supposed to help this club,” Cueto said.

Yost insists Cueto has no health issues. Cueto said he feels normal and “strong.”

But the results have been a debacle.

“His mechanics were pretty good,” Yost said. “There was nothing mechanically wrong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-54

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 7-4, 3.60 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 10-7, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura has matched his career high in strikeouts (11) in his past two starts. The Royals’ record for strikeouts in three consecutive games is 35 by Royals Hall of Fame RHP Kevin Appier in 1995.

--RHP Ryan Madson gave up a run in the ninth inning on two hits and a walk. It was Madson’s first outing since Aug. 22 because of arm fatigue.

--3B Mike Moustakas started for the first time since Aug. 30 because of a pulled hamstring. He batted third for the first time this season and homered in the sixth.

--CF Jarrod Dyson hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning, driving it just inside the right-field foul pole. His first home run was inside-the-park on July 8 against the Rays. The speedy Dyson has six career homers in nearly five years in the majors. He has never hit more than two in a season. His minor league high was three in 2011 with Triple-A Omaha.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to change my routine. I‘m going to continue doing what I’ve done and I’ve had success with.” -- RHP Johnny Cueto, after giving up five runs before he was yanked after three innings in a 7-5 loss Sunday to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Mike Moustakas (pulled hamstring) did not start Sept. 1, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He did not play Sept. 2-4, and he is day-to-day. He returned to the lineup Sept. 6.

--RHP Ryan Madson (dead arm) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 22. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 3. He pitched in relief Sept. 6.

--OF Alex Rios (chickenpox) hasn’t played since Aug. 28. He worked out Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera (chickenpox) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 28. He worked out Sept. 4. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios