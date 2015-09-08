Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ben Zobrist moved to the top of the Royals’ batting order Monday and he will likely remain there.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar, who has batted first in 125 games, was dropped to the bottom of the order.

”We’ve been thinking about doing this ever since we’ve gotten Zobrist,“ manager Ned Yost said. ”Tremendous on-base guy, and his on-base is right at .420 since he’s been here with us.

“And Esky really filled a great role for us starting about this time last year all the way up to this point, but there’s a big difference between a .300 on-base and a .420.”

Zobrist entered Wednesday with a .409 on-base percentage in 36 games with the Royals, while Escobar had a .299 on-base percentage.

Yost said he would “probably move” Alex Gordon to the No. 2 spot in the order.

“(We‘ll) have our two main on-base guys getting on for our run producers,” Yost said. “Esky’s more of a run producer than a table setter, so we’re just looking at ways to try to maximize our scoring potential.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-55

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 9-9, 3.48 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kelvin Herrera, who has been out with the chicken pox, was back in the bullpen Monday. He pitched for the first time since Aug. 28.

--OF Alex Rios, who also had the chicken pox, was back in uniform Monday, but not in the lineup. “I think the biggest worry that the trainers had was with adults it could lead to like pneumonia when you get that, so they were very cautious,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The outbreak wasn’t severe enough in terms of their bodies with a bunch of the little whatever chicken pox things they have, so they got through that. The doctor cleared them yesterday, and so they’re ready to go back to work. Kelvin’s been throwing, Alex has been hitting and taking some balls in the outfield here with Rusty (Kuntz, coach) here the last couple days, so we’ll just use them as needed.”

--RHP Joba Chamberlain was added to the bullpen after signing a minor league contract Aug. 16 with the Royals. He began the season 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA in 30 relief appearances with the Tigers. Chamberlain went 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA in eight games with Triple-A Omaha. “Chamberlain has a really good relationship with Dave (Eiland, Royals pitching coach),” Royals manager Ned Yost. “They were together in the Yankees system when they won the world championship there and he was a big part of it, so depth is the biggest part of it.” Chamberlain yielded two runs on two hits and a walk, while striking out two in the seventh inning against the Twins.

--RHP Louis Coleman had his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha. Coleman was 8-2 with a 1.69 ERA and nine saves in 11 opportunities with the Storm Chasers. He held batters to a .212 batting average. In 148 big league appearances with the Royals the past four years, Coleman was 5-4 with a 3.25 ERA. Coleman deposed the Twins on four pitches in a perfect ninth.

--DH Kendrys Morales recorded his 100th RBI with a ground out in the first inning. The last Royal with a 100-RBI season was DH-1B Billy Butler, 108, in 2012.

--RHP Yohan Pino and INF Dusty Coleman were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster for RHPs Joba Chamberlain and Louis Coleman. Pino was 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched for the Royals.

--INF Dusty Coleman and RHP Yohan Pino were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster for RHPs Joba Chamberlain and Louis Coleman. Dusty Coleman had no hits and struck out three times in five at-bats with the Royals this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t played up to our standard. I think our starting pitching hasn’t been exceptionally sharp through this run, and offensively, we’ve faced some tough pitching.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, of the team’s four-game skid.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Rios (chickenpox) hasn’t played since Aug. 28. He worked out Sept. 4. He returned to the lineup Sept. 7.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera (chickenpox) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 28. He worked out Sept. 4. He returned to the lineup Sept. 7.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios