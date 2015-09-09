Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Johnny Cueto was scheduled to make an appearance Tuesday at Plowboys BBQ in Blue Springs, Mo., a Kansas City suburb.

The appearance by the right-hander was widely publicized by radio station 610-AM, the flagship station of the Royals.

Cueto, however, was a no-show. A Cueto representative told a radio station employee that the Royals pitcher was “receiving treatment” and would be unable to make it.

That certainly raised furrows. The Royals have insisted Cueto, who is 0-4 with a 9.45 ERA in his past four starts, had no ailments.

”How many times am I going to answer this?“ Royals manager Ned Yost said before the game Tuesday about Cueto’s health. ”He’s absolutely fine.

“You’ve got to understand: He’s coming into a new environment, a new team, a new catcher, a new city. Sometimes it takes time to adjust. He’s never been in this situation. I‘m not worried about Johnny. He’s completely healthy.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-9, 4.17 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon went 3-for-4 and since returning from the disabled list he is hitting .500, 9-for-18. Gordon missed 48 games with a left groin injury before coming off the disabled list Sept. 1.

--1B Eric Hosmer hit a bases loaded clearing double in the first. That raised his RBI total to 81, which is his career best. His previous high was 79 in 2013. He has 36 RBIs since the All-Star break.

--RHP Edinson Volquez limited the Twins to two runs and six hits over seven innings to earn his 13th victory. He also won 13 games last year with the Pirates. His season high is 17 victories in 2008 with the Reds.

--RHP Kris Medlen will make his fourth start and 10th appearance Wednesday in the series finale against the Twins. He surrendered seven runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings in losing his previous start against the White Sox.

--RHP Greg Holland pitched for the first time since Aug. 28 and worked a spotless ninth to protect the 4-2 lead over the Twins. Holland logged his 30th save in 34 chances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Somebody has to step up and stop the bleeding.” -- Royals RHP Edinson Volquez, who limited the Twins to two runs and six hits over seven innings to earn his 13th victory Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios