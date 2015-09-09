Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Johnny Cueto was scheduled to make an appearance Tuesday at Plowboys BBQ in Blue Springs, Mo., a Kansas City suburb.
The appearance by the right-hander was widely publicized by radio station 610-AM, the flagship station of the Royals.
Cueto, however, was a no-show. A Cueto representative told a radio station employee that the Royals pitcher was “receiving treatment” and would be unable to make it.
That certainly raised furrows. The Royals have insisted Cueto, who is 0-4 with a 9.45 ERA in his past four starts, had no ailments.
”How many times am I going to answer this?“ Royals manager Ned Yost said before the game Tuesday about Cueto’s health. ”He’s absolutely fine.
“You’ve got to understand: He’s coming into a new environment, a new team, a new catcher, a new city. Sometimes it takes time to adjust. He’s never been in this situation. I‘m not worried about Johnny. He’s completely healthy.”
MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 6-9, 4.17 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.53 ERA)
--LF Alex Gordon went 3-for-4 and since returning from the disabled list he is hitting .500, 9-for-18. Gordon missed 48 games with a left groin injury before coming off the disabled list Sept. 1.
--1B Eric Hosmer hit a bases loaded clearing double in the first. That raised his RBI total to 81, which is his career best. His previous high was 79 in 2013. He has 36 RBIs since the All-Star break.
--RHP Edinson Volquez limited the Twins to two runs and six hits over seven innings to earn his 13th victory. He also won 13 games last year with the Pirates. His season high is 17 victories in 2008 with the Reds.
--RHP Kris Medlen will make his fourth start and 10th appearance Wednesday in the series finale against the Twins. He surrendered seven runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings in losing his previous start against the White Sox.
--RHP Greg Holland pitched for the first time since Aug. 28 and worked a spotless ninth to protect the 4-2 lead over the Twins. Holland logged his 30th save in 34 chances.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Somebody has to step up and stop the bleeding.” -- Royals RHP Edinson Volquez, who limited the Twins to two runs and six hits over seven innings to earn his 13th victory Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.
--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.
--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.
RHP Johnny Cueto
RHP Edinson Volquez
RHP Jeremy Guthrie
LHP Danny Duffy
RHP Yordano Ventura
RHP Kris Medlen
RHP Greg Holland (closer)
RHP Wade Davis
RHP Luke Hochevar
LHP Franklin Morales
RHP Ryan Madson
RHP Chris Young
RHP Miguel Almonte
LHP Scott Alexander
RHP Kelvin Herrera
RHP Joba Chamberlain
RHP Louis Coleman
Salvador Perez
Drew Butera
Francisco Pena
1B Eric Hosmer
2B Ben Zobrist
SS Alcides Escobar
3B Mike Moustakas
DH Kendrys Morales
INF Omar Infante
INF Cheslor Cuthbert
INF Christian Colon
LF Alex Gordon
CF Lorenzo Cain
RF Jonny Gomes
OF Jarrod Dyson
OF Paulo Orlando
OF Terrance Gore
OF Alex Rios