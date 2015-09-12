Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Kansas City Royals have the AL Central all but locked up. They now have a 10-game lead over the Twins with only 22 games left after dropping a 14-8 decision to the Orioles on Friday night.

But manager Ned Yost said that his team isn’t taking it easy. They have the best record in the American League at 83-57, and the team is looking to get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs

In other words, the Royals won’t let up.

“They’ve got their eye on home-field advantage,” Yost said. “They’re working. But it’s been less hectic than it was last year when we were fighting tooth and nail for the first time in 29 years.”

The Royals needed to push hard throughout the final two months last year just to make the playoffs. They got in and beat the A’s in the wild-card game before sweeping the Angels in the ALDS and doing the same to the Orioles in the ALCS.

The Giants ended the wild ride by outlasting the Royals in a seven-game World Series, and Kansas City wants to get back there. Yost is making sure his players understand he does not want them to coast just because of this big lead.

“We’ve got a nice lead but we haven’t accomplished anything yet,” Yost said. “We’ve got to go ahead and work hard and finish this thing off and continue to achieve our goal of hopefully winning home-field advantage.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-57

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 10-8, 4.34) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-11, 5.15)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy battled at times and needed 101 pitches to get through five innings Friday. He gave up two runs on three hits but still didn’t seem to have great command at times. The Orioles fouled off a bunch of pitches and made the left-hander work. The Royals are hoping he can keep improving as they go to the postseason.

--CF Lorenzo Cain spent most of last year’s ALCS hurting the Orioles, being named the series MVP as the Royals swept Baltimore in four games. He did more of the same on Friday, hitting a pair of solo homers and going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Cain also said he’s not worried that the Royals now have dropped six of seven. “We’ve been playing consistent baseball all year long,” Cain said. “It shows that we have been because we have a pretty good lead right now.”

--RF Alex Rios is starting to feel better at the plate after missing eight games due to the chickenpox. He was 1-for-7 coming into Friday’s game but got a sacrifice fly plus a key solo homer as the Royals beat Baltimore in the series opener. Rios finished 1-for-2 overall with two walks before coming out in the eighth.

--SS Alcides Escobar has been trying to work his way out of a slump for the past 20 games. He finally got a bit of a break Friday night when his bloop double to right gave Kansas City a 3-0 lead in the second. His defense has not wavered, though, which is why he’s so valuable.

--RHP Johnny Cueto has switched with RHP Yordano Ventura and will take the start in Sunday night’s game. Manager Ned Yost said they asked Cueto if he’d prefer to pitch Saturday afternoon or Sunday night, and the right-hander said he’d like the night game. Ventura now will pitch the Saturday game.

--RHP Wade Davis was still battling some issues with stiffness, and that’s why Yost wanted to hold him out another day. The Royals could have used him as their bullpen gave up 12 runs in three innings. “He just said he could use one more day,” Yost said. “It changed the whole way we manipulated the bullpen.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been playing consistent baseball all year long. You go through stretches like this. We can’t let it worry us.” -- Royals OF Lorenzo Cain, after his team lost for the sixth time in seven games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wade Davis (shoulder stiffness) was unavailable Sept. 11. He is expected to be available Sept. 12.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Kris Medlen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Luke Hochevar

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Chris Young

RHP Miguel Almonte

LHP Scott Alexander

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Omar Infante

INF Cheslor Cuthbert

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Jonny Gomes

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore

OF Alex Rios