Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- Kansas City Royals right hander Johnny Cueto is in the midst of a horrid stretch, as he dropped his fifth consecutive start Sunday night at Camden Yards.

Cueto was roughed up for eight runs -- a season-high seven of them earned -- on 11 hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Royals fell 8-2 to the Baltimore Orioles.

His ERA over his past five outings is 9.57, and Cueto (2-6 with the Royals) equaled his career high with four home runs allowed Sunday.

Manager Ned Yost said Cueto is relying too much on his secondary pitches rather than his fastball.

“What he needs to do, in my estimation right now, is just go out and establish his fastball and pitch off his fastball,” Yost said. “He needs to get more comfortable again pitching aggressively in with that fastball.”

Cueto, who never lost even four straight before the current stretch, said through an interpreter: “When things go bad like this, everybody looks and at the negatives, and what’s going to happen is I‘m going to keep my head up and keep moving forward and keep fighting through this.”

He pitched on six days’ rest Sunday, but Yost is not inclined to have him skip a start. For his part, Cueto says he is healthy.

“I can’t jump in his body and see how he feels,” Yost said. “All I can do is go by what he says, and he says he feels great. Really lobbied to go back out in seventh inning. If you’re not feeling good, you’re not doing that.”

Yost said he doesn’t anticipate this rough stretch lingering. Nor does Cueto.

“I‘m going to continue to do what I’ve always done, and that’s work hard, try to finish the season strong, and when the bell rings in the playoffs, I‘m going to be there for this club,” Cueto said.

RECORD: 84-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez 13-7, 3.49 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco 12-10, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto (2-6 with Kansas City) took his fifth consecutive defeat, allowing eight runs -- seven earned -- on 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings in the Royals’ 8-2 loss to the Orioles on Sunday night. Cueto has a 9.57 ERA over his past five outings.

--C Salvador Perez had two doubles in the Royals’ 8-2 loss at Baltimore on Sunday night. He finished the series 5-for-12 with five RBIs and two runs.

--RHP Louis Coleman came on in relief of RHP Johnny Cueto with one out in the seventh inning. He was pitching to Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop with two outs and two strikes when the trainer came out and Coleman left the game with an undisclosed injury. Coleman recorded one out and allowed a hit and a walk before exiting.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (13-7, 3.49 ERA) starts when the Royals open a four-game series at Cleveland on Monday. He is 5-4 with a 3.57 ERA in his 14 road outings this season. Overall, he has held the opposition to a .201 batting average (32-for-159) with runners in scoring position, fifth best among qualifying AL pitchers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Best inning he had was third inning when he went out and established his fastball, But every other inning it was more secondary stuff than fastball.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Johnny Cueto, who was hit hard again Sunday in the Royals’ 8-2 loss to the Orioles.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Louis Coleman (undisclosed injury) left the Sept. 13 game.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Jason Vargas (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He made a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 13. He was activated July 21 but left in second inning with pain in his elbow, and he went back on the 15-day DL on July 22. An MRI exam revealed a torn UCL, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

